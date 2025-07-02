LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top 7 luxury EVs apart from Elon Musk's Tesla

Top 7 luxury EVs apart from Elon Musk's Tesla

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 19:08 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 19:08 IST

Here are the top luxury electric vehicles of 2025, from Lucid Air Sapphire’s speed and range to Rolls-Royce Spectre’s bespoke comfort. These EVs combine power, tech, and style at different price points, leading the future of green luxury driving.

Lucid Air Sapphire
1 / 5
(Photograph:Lucid Motors)

Lucid Air Sapphire

Lucid Air Sapphire EV delivers a range of 427 miles and 1,234 horsepower. It reaches 0-60 mph in just 1.89 seconds. The interior blends Alcantara and Carbon Oak for a high-tech, luxury feel. Price is around $200,000.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S
2 / 5
(Photograph:Porsche)

Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Porsche Taycan Turbo S EV offers up to 761 horsepower and accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 2.8 seconds. It features an 800-volt system for fast charging and comes in several body styles. The price is around $185,000.

Rolls-Royce Spectre
3 / 5
(Photograph:Rolls Royce)

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre it redefines luxury EVs with a 291-mile range and 577 horsepower. It has a bespoke interior, coach doors, and a quiet ride. The price is around $420,000, offering customisation and exclusive features.

BMW i7 xDrive60
4 / 5
(Photograph:BMW)

BMW i7 xDrive60

The BMW i7 xDrive60. It combines luxury and performance with a 318-mile range and 536 horsepower. It features a 31-inch rear Theatre Screen and quilted leather seats. Price is about $95,000, with advanced driver assistance.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580
5 / 5
(Photograph:Mercedes)

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 provides a 350-mile range and 516 horsepower. It includes an MBUX Hyperscreen and a plush, sustainable interior. The price is around $80,000, offering a spacious and tech-rich cabin.

Trending Photo

Goodbye, Hollywood! Celebrities who quietly walked away from limelight
3

Goodbye, Hollywood! Celebrities who quietly walked away from limelight

'Battle tanks, fighting vehicles and more': What all Rheinmetall has delivered to Ukraine amid war with Russia - In pictures
5

'Battle tanks, fighting vehicles and more': What all Rheinmetall has delivered to Ukraine amid war with Russia - In pictures

What is Cybercab and how Elon Musk's Tesla could challenge Uber's business with it?
7

What is Cybercab and how Elon Musk's Tesla could challenge Uber's business with it?

P Diddy guilty of prostitution, acquitted in serious charges of sex trafficking, racketeering: Trial recap in PICS
8

P Diddy guilty of prostitution, acquitted in serious charges of sex trafficking, racketeering: Trial recap in PICS

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal is now first Indian opener to achieve THIS milestone with fifty in second Test vs England
7

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal is now first Indian opener to achieve THIS milestone with fifty in second Test vs England