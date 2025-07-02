/Top 7 luxury EVs apart from Elon Musk's Tesla

Here are the top luxury electric vehicles of 2025, from Lucid Air Sapphire’s speed and range to Rolls-Royce Spectre’s bespoke comfort. These EVs combine power, tech, and style at different price points, leading the future of green luxury driving.
Lucid Air Sapphire EV delivers a range of 427 miles and 1,234 horsepower. It reaches 0-60 mph in just 1.89 seconds. The interior blends Alcantara and Carbon Oak for a high-tech, luxury feel. Price is around $200,000.
Porsche Taycan Turbo S EV offers up to 761 horsepower and accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 2.8 seconds. It features an 800-volt system for fast charging and comes in several body styles. The price is around $185,000.
Rolls-Royce Spectre it redefines luxury EVs with a 291-mile range and 577 horsepower. It has a bespoke interior, coach doors, and a quiet ride. The price is around $420,000, offering customisation and exclusive features.
The BMW i7 xDrive60. It combines luxury and performance with a 318-mile range and 536 horsepower. It features a 31-inch rear Theatre Screen and quilted leather seats. Price is about $95,000, with advanced driver assistance.
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 provides a 350-mile range and 516 horsepower. It includes an MBUX Hyperscreen and a plush, sustainable interior. The price is around $80,000, offering a spacious and tech-rich cabin.