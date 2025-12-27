/Top 7 long-range weapons used by fighter jets for deep-strike air missions

The Storm Shadow (British designation) or SCALP-EG (French name) is a low-observable cruise missile developed by MBDA. Operating at ranges up to 250 kilometres, this weapon uses terrain mapping and infrared imaging to achieve precision strikes against hardened targets. The missile's sophisticated navigation system combines GPS, inertial guidance and terrain reference data. Deployed by Rafale, Typhoon, Mirage 2000 and Tornado aircraft, it has seen combat action across multiple conflict zones.