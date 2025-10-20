LOGIN
Top 7 international destinations to make this winter absolutely enchanting

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Oct 20, 2025, 17:37 IST | Updated: Oct 20, 2025, 17:39 IST

Looking for places to visit outside India this winter? Let's have a look at the top seven places around the world before you pack your bags and schedule your visit to make your winter magical.

Singapore
1 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Singapore

A vibrant blend of modern marvels and cultural heritage, Singapore dazzles in winter with its mild weather, festive lights, and lush gardens. Explore Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay, and the bustling food streets of Chinatown. The city’s Christmas and New Year celebrations make it a truly magical escape.

Vienna, Austria
2 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Vienna, Austria

Vienna transforms into a winter wonderland with its grand architecture, twinkling Christmas markets, and classical music echoing through historic halls. Sip hot chocolate at elegant cafés, visit Schönbrunn Palace, and skate under glowing lights at City Hall Square. It’s the perfect European city for romance and culture in winter.

Lapland, Finland
3 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Lapland, Finland

For a fairytale winter, Lapland is unmatched. Blanketed in snow, it’s home to reindeer, the Northern Lights, and Santa Claus Village. Enjoy husky safaris, stay in glass igloos, and watch the aurora dance across the Arctic sky. It’s the ultimate destination for a dreamy, white Christmas experience.

Prague, Czech Republic
4 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague glows with gothic charm in winter, its cobblestone streets and baroque buildings dusted with snow. The Old Town Square hosts one of Europe’s most enchanting Christmas markets. Warm up with mulled wine, explore Prague Castle, and enjoy panoramic views from Charles Bridge for a truly magical winter escape.

Mauritius
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Mauritius

While much of the world chills, Mauritius offers sun-drenched beaches, turquoise lagoons, and lush tropical beauty. Go snorkelling, explore volcanic landscapes, or simply relax by the sea. The island’s vibrant Creole culture and warm hospitality make it an idyllic retreat for those seeking sunshine and serenity this winter.

Seychelles
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Seychelles

Seychelles is a tropical dream during winter, offering crystal-clear waters, white sandy beaches, and coral reefs teeming with life. Perfect for diving, sailing, and sunbathing, the islands promise pure relaxation. With luxurious resorts and untouched nature, Seychelles is a slice of paradise for winter wanderers.

Bali, Indonesia
7 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Bali, Indonesia

Bali enchants visitors year-round, but its cooler winter season offers a tranquil escape. Explore terraced rice fields, sacred temples, and serene beaches. Indulge in spa retreats, vibrant Balinese cuisine, and stunning sunsets. With its spiritual vibe and natural beauty, Bali is a rejuvenating getaway for the winter months.

