/Top 7 hill stations in India that feel similar to Europe

There are several hill stations in India which evoke a European ambience due to their architecture, landscapes, or cultural similarities. Let's have a look at the top 7 such stations where you can experience as similar to European sites.
With colonial bungalows, dense oak forests, and old churches, Lansdowne is a quaint and quiet hill station which has a peaceful ambience and charming architecture, making it resemble a small European hamlet.
Popularly known as "Princess of Hill Stations," Kodaikanal is a peaceful place which offers cool weather, stunning viewpoints, and European-style charm, situated in the hills of Tamil Nadu. It also consists of Pine forests, beautiful lakes, and colonial-style cottages.
It is also referred to as the "Scotland of India," where misty hills, coffee plantations, and quaint cottages resemble Tuscany’s serene landscapes. The pleasant weather, rich greenery and aromatic coffee make this place perfect, similar to Europe in South India.
Blanketed with rolling tea plantations, misty valleys, and a refreshing climate, Munnar often reminds one of the Scottish Highlands. Its emerald hills, winding roads, and colonial-era bungalows create a peaceful ambience, much like a European countryside dotted with scenic vistas.
Famous for its colonial-era buildings, Christ Church, and The Ridge, Shimla carries a distinct European flavour. The winding lanes, British-built structures and charming cafés give the hill station an old charm that transports tourists back in time.
Old Manali, with its pine-draped slopes, riverside cafés, and wooden chalets, radiates an Austrian-style allure. Surrounded by snow-clad mountains and apple orchards, it offers a European alpine-like experience with adventure sports and snug mountain lodges.
Nestled in the Himalayas, Gulmarg has earned the title "Switzerland of India." With snow-blanketed peaks, sprawling meadows, and popular skiing slopes, the charming wooden cottages and pristine winter landscapes evoke the feel of the Swiss Alps.