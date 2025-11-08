/Top 7 highest airports on Earth and where they are

Located in the Tibet Autonomous Region at about 4,334 metres, Qamdo Bamda once held the record for the world’s highest airport. Its claim to fame now lies in its colossal runway, over 5,500 metres long, one of the longest on the planet. The reason is simple: aircraft require far more speed to generate lift in the rarefied atmosphere. For pilots, Bamda’s approach is a test of precision and timing; for engineers, it’s an enduring model of adaptation to thin-air flight.