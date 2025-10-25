LOGIN
Top 7 countries with the strangest laws

Published: Oct 25, 2025, 13:34 IST | Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 13:34 IST

Which countries have the strangest laws? Explore six nations with unusual rules that are still active today. Know more about these surprising legal facts below.

1. China - Reincarnation Requires Government Approval

In China, Tibetan Buddhist monks are not allowed to reincarnate without government permission. This law, passed in 2007, controls religious practices and has political motivations.

2. Greece - No High Heels at Ancient Sites

To protect fragile historical monuments, Greece bans wearing high heels at sites like the Acropolis. Visitors are asked to wear flat shoes to prevent damage to the stones

3. Norway - Illegal to Die in a Town

In Longyearbyen, Norway, dying is illegal because the ground is so cold bodies don’t decompose properly. Terminally ill patients are flown to mainland Norway to spend their last days.

4. Switzerland - Toilet Flushing Restrictions at Night

In some Swiss apartments, flushing toilets after 10 PM is discouraged or forbidden to reduce noise disturbances during night hours. This is part of strict noise control laws.

5. Italy - Must Smile in Public

In Milan, an old law technically requires people to smile at all times except during funerals or hospital visits. Although rarely enforced, it is still in effect.

6. Singapore - Chewing Gum Ban

Singapore bans chewing gum sales and import except for medical reasons to maintain cleanliness. The law helps stop litter and public disturbances.

