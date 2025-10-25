/Top 7 countries with the strangest laws

Which countries have the strangest laws? Explore six nations with unusual rules that are still active today. Know more about these surprising legal facts below.
In China, Tibetan Buddhist monks are not allowed to reincarnate without government permission. This law, passed in 2007, controls religious practices and has political motivations.
To protect fragile historical monuments, Greece bans wearing high heels at sites like the Acropolis. Visitors are asked to wear flat shoes to prevent damage to the stones
In Longyearbyen, Norway, dying is illegal because the ground is so cold bodies don’t decompose properly. Terminally ill patients are flown to mainland Norway to spend their last days.
In some Swiss apartments, flushing toilets after 10 PM is discouraged or forbidden to reduce noise disturbances during night hours. This is part of strict noise control laws.
In Milan, an old law technically requires people to smile at all times except during funerals or hospital visits. Although rarely enforced, it is still in effect.
Singapore bans chewing gum sales and import except for medical reasons to maintain cleanliness. The law helps stop litter and public disturbances.