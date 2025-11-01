India has steadily developed one of Asia’s most advanced air-defence networks. The country currently operates the Russian S-400 system alongside indigenous platforms like Akash and the Indo-Israeli Barak-8. This multi-layered network defends against both aircraft and missile threats.

Following the success of Operation Sindoor, where India’s integrated air-defence and strike capabilities demonstrated exceptional coordination and effectiveness against enemy aerial threats, the nation has accelerated its push toward achieving complete self-reliance in air warfare systems. India is investing in future systems, including the DRDO-led long-range surface-to-air missile and an indigenous ballistic missile shield. While still catching up to the world’s top-tier defences, India’s progress signals growing self-reliance and strategic depth.

