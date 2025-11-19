/Top 7 countries with the lowest doctor-to-population ratio

South Sudan, Somalia, Malawi, Papua New Guinea, Burundi, Central African Republic, and Niger have the lowest doctor-to-population ratios. These countries face severe healthcare access challenges due to a critical shortage of medical professionals.
South Sudan has only 0.41 doctors per 1,000 people as of 2022, the smallest doctor density globally. Its healthcare system is heavily strained, limiting medical care for over 11 million people.
Somalia’s doctor density is just 0.48 per 1,000 population, reflecting long-term conflict and weak healthcare infrastructure. This severely affects healthcare delivery in the country.
Malawi struggles with 0.54 doctors per 1,000 people, leading to high patient loads and limited specialist services. This shortage impacts rural and urban healthcare alike.
Geographic challenges and limited healthcare resources result in Papua New Guinea having only 0.61 doctors per 1,000 inhabitants. Medical access outside main cities remains difficult.
Burundi's doctor density of 0.78 per 1,000 people is among the lowest worldwide. Limited training facilities and rural dispersal compound its healthcare challenges.
The Central African Republic experiences doctor shortages with 0.74 per 1,000 population, worsened by political instability and health worker migration.
Niger has the lowest doctor density in West Africa, at just 0.38 doctors per 1,000 people in 2023. Health system constraints limit care delivery to its largely rural population.