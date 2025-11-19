LOGIN
Top 7 countries with the lowest doctor-to-population ratio

 South Sudan, Somalia, Malawi, Papua New Guinea, Burundi, Central African Republic, and Niger have the lowest doctor-to-population ratios. These countries face severe healthcare access challenges due to a critical shortage of medical professionals.

South Sudan Has the Lowest Doctor Ratio
South Sudan Has the Lowest Doctor Ratio

South Sudan has only 0.41 doctors per 1,000 people as of 2022, the smallest doctor density globally. Its healthcare system is heavily strained, limiting medical care for over 11 million people.​

Somalia Faces Critical Doctor Shortage
Somalia Faces Critical Doctor Shortage

Somalia’s doctor density is just 0.48 per 1,000 population, reflecting long-term conflict and weak healthcare infrastructure. This severely affects healthcare delivery in the country.

Malawi Reports 0.54 Doctors per 1,000
Malawi Reports 0.54 Doctors per 1,000

Malawi struggles with 0.54 doctors per 1,000 people, leading to high patient loads and limited specialist services. This shortage impacts rural and urban healthcare alike.

Papua New Guinea at 0.61 Doctors per 1,000
Papua New Guinea at 0.61 Doctors per 1,000

Geographic challenges and limited healthcare resources result in Papua New Guinea having only 0.61 doctors per 1,000 inhabitants. Medical access outside main cities remains difficult.

Burundi’s Doctor Ratio Stands at 0.78
Burundi’s Doctor Ratio Stands at 0.78

Burundi's doctor density of 0.78 per 1,000 people is among the lowest worldwide. Limited training facilities and rural dispersal compound its healthcare challenges.

Central African Republic Has 0.74 Doctors per 1,000
Central African Republic Has 0.74 Doctors per 1,000

The Central African Republic experiences doctor shortages with 0.74 per 1,000 population, worsened by political instability and health worker migration.

Niger Records 0.38 Doctors per 1,000
Niger Records 0.38 Doctors per 1,000

Niger has the lowest doctor density in West Africa, at just 0.38 doctors per 1,000 people in 2023. Health system constraints limit care delivery to its largely rural population.

