/Top 7 countries with the longest police training: Where does India rank?

India features among the top countries with the longest police training, requiring around 4,500 hours. Nations like Finland, Norway, Indonesia, and the Philippines share this extensive duration, focusing on thorough academic and practical preparation for law enforcement duties.
India’s police recruits train for about 4,500 hours, usually spanning nearly two years. This includes academic studies, fitness training, and practical field exposure in various phases before becoming full officers. India ranks with some of the longest police training programmes globally.
Finland requires police officers to train for around 4,500 hours over two years. Training combines classroom learning and hands-on experience. Finland credits this lengthy programme with contributing to its low rates of police-related violence.
Norway’s police education lasts three years, also totalling 4,500 hours. It mixes academic coursework with on-the-job field experience, preparing officers for varied responsibilities and community policing.
Indonesian police also undergo an estimated 4,500 hours of training. The country’s police academy combines theory with field practice over an extended period to build competent officers.
The Philippines requires about 4,500 hours of police training. The programme emphasises planning, discipline, and practical law enforcement skills to prepare recruits for real-world challenges.
Vietnam’s police training programme spans 4,500 hours. It includes academic education and practical modules designed for effective policing in diverse scenarios.
Germany requires approximately 4,000 hours of police training over 2.5 to 3 years. This includes classroom instruction and practical experience, focusing on law enforcement professionalism.