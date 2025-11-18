LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top 7 countries with the longest police training: Where does India rank?

Top 7 countries with the longest police training: Where does India rank?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 18, 2025, 19:13 IST | Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 19:13 IST

India features among the top countries with the longest police training, requiring around 4,500 hours. Nations like Finland, Norway, Indonesia, and the Philippines share this extensive duration, focusing on thorough academic and practical preparation for law enforcement duties.

India: Among the Longest Police Training Hours
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

India: Among the Longest Police Training Hours

India’s police recruits train for about 4,500 hours, usually spanning nearly two years. This includes academic studies, fitness training, and practical field exposure in various phases before becoming full officers. India ranks with some of the longest police training programmes globally.

Finland: Two Years of Extensive Training
2 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Finland: Two Years of Extensive Training

Finland requires police officers to train for around 4,500 hours over two years. Training combines classroom learning and hands-on experience. Finland credits this lengthy programme with contributing to its low rates of police-related violence.

Norway: Three Years Blended Education
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Norway: Three Years Blended Education

Norway’s police education lasts three years, also totalling 4,500 hours. It mixes academic coursework with on-the-job field experience, preparing officers for varied responsibilities and community policing.

Indonesia: Matching the Top Tier Duration
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Indonesia: Matching the Top Tier Duration

Indonesian police also undergo an estimated 4,500 hours of training. The country’s police academy combines theory with field practice over an extended period to build competent officers.

Philippines: Extensive and Structured Training
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Philippines: Extensive and Structured Training

The Philippines requires about 4,500 hours of police training. The programme emphasises planning, discipline, and practical law enforcement skills to prepare recruits for real-world challenges.

Vietnam: Comprehensive Police Academy Programme
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Vietnam: Comprehensive Police Academy Programme

Vietnam’s police training programme spans 4,500 hours. It includes academic education and practical modules designed for effective policing in diverse scenarios.

Germany: European Leader with 4,000 Hours
7 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Germany: European Leader with 4,000 Hours

Germany requires approximately 4,000 hours of police training over 2.5 to 3 years. This includes classroom instruction and practical experience, focusing on law enforcement professionalism.

Trending Photo

Which countries have the tallest people? Is India among them?
6

Which countries have the tallest people? Is India among them?

‘Gun on the Flag?’: Why only one nation chose the AK-47 as its symbol
6

‘Gun on the Flag?’: Why only one nation chose the AK-47 as its symbol

National Princess Day 2025: World’s most beautiful princesses in history
7

National Princess Day 2025: World’s most beautiful princesses in history

Top 7 countries with the longest police training: Where does India rank?
7

Top 7 countries with the longest police training: Where does India rank?

Top 10 countries with the highest child trafficking cases
10

Top 10 countries with the highest child trafficking cases