/Top 7 countries with the largest rare earth reserves: See where India stands

Rare earth metals are a group of 17 elements, including 15 silvery-white metals called lanthanides, or lanthanoids, plus scandium and yttrium. These metals are in high demand because they are used in a wide range of products from smartphones to wind turbines.
According to the US Geological Survey's report published in 2025 about rare earth elements show that with 1.9 million metric tons, the USA is the 7th largest rare earth minerals producer in the world. It's mining confined to the Mountain Pass mine in California.
With 3.5 million MT of rare earths reserves, Vietnam stand at the sixth spot in the world. Vietnam has several deposits with rare earth concentrations along its northwestern border with China and along its eastern coastline.
As of 2024, Russia’s rare earth reserves stand at 3.8 million metric tons, a sharp drop from the 10 million MT reported the previous year, according to company and government data. The country’s output remained steady at 2,500 MT in 2024, the same as the year before.
Australia ranks fourth globally with 5.7 million metric tons of rare earth reserves. It also tied for fourth place in production, yielding 13,000 MT in 2024. Although mining only began in 2007, the nation’s extraction levels are projected to grow in the coming years.
India holds the world’s third-largest rare earth reserves at 6.9 million metric tons. In 2024, its production totalled 2,900 MT, in line with recent figures. The country also accounts for about 35 per cent of global beach and sand mineral deposits, which are crucial rare earth sources.
Brazil occupy the second spot in terms of rare earths in the world as its estimated reserves stand at 21 million metric tons. Despite this huge amount of rare earth reserves, Brazil's production remains quite small. However, it has untapped potential to discover more minerals in future.
China holds the top spot in terms of rare earth reserves globally. As of 2025, its total reserves are estimated to be 44 million metric tons, which gives a massive reserve pool with a dominant position in the global supply chain. In addition, China also leads the world in rare earth mining and processing. Its production is actively managed through a quota system.