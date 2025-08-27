/Top 7 countries with the largest digital populations in 2025 — Check where India stands?

As of February 2025, 5.56 billion individuals worldwide were internet users, amounting to 67.9 per cent of the global population. Out of this population, 5.24 billion, or 63.9 per cent of people across the globe were social media users, according to a report by Statista.
The active digital population of Pakistan is 116 million at the start of 2025, accounting for 45.7% of its total population at that time. These figures include millions of people using social media and other official works.
Russia has approximately 133 million internet users as of January 2025, representing a 92.2% internet penetration rate, according to a report by Statista. While this figure shows a slight decrease from the previous year, it still places Russia among the nations with the largest digital population, securing the 6th spot.
With 183 million users in early 2025, Brazil occupied the 5th spot in terms of global digital population. This population represent 86.2% of the total population of the nation.
Indonesia's digital population is 212 million internet users, representing approximately 74.6% of its total population as of January 2025. This figure places Indonesia in the 4th spot globally with the largest digital population.
The USA has over 322 million people who are enjoying the digital world, as noted by Statista. With this number, the US ranks the 4th position just after Indian and China.
India now has the second-largest online population in the world, with the DataReportal Digital 2025 report highlighting that the number of internet users in India has increased by 49 million, accounting for a total of 806 million.
China has topped the list as it has the highest number of internet users globally, with 1.11 billion individuals connected, according to Statista. This makes China the country with the largest online community globally, with 99.4% of the population.