Along with being one of the most precious and sought-after gemstones in the world, Diamonds, also valued for beauty, durability and rarity. Multiple nations contribute to the global diamond supply, along with some high-quality gems. Here are the top 7 diamond-producing countries in the world.
The world's seventh biggest diamond producing nation, Zimbabwe, recorded an output of 4.9m carats, with a value of $303m, according to Kimberley Process data for 2023.
South Africa stands at sixth spot, known as the birthplace of modern diamond mining, with production of 5.89 million carats, according to a report in Statistics.
DRC's abundant diamond reserves, which are still primarily exploited by artisanal miners, are the world's 5th largest diamond producers with an output of 8.35 million carats.
Angola has enormous untapped diamond reserves, which helped in rapidly expanding its production up to 9.75 million carats in 2023, boosted by its major mines like Catoca, as per Statistics reports.
After the Ekati mine, located in the Northwest Territories of Canada, produced its first diamonds in 1998. After a few more mines began operating in the country, Canada became a 3rd major global diamond producer.
Due to the high quality of its diamonds, Botswana is the top producer of diamonds in the world by value. With production of 25.09 million carats, Botswana has become the 2nd highest Diamond producer in the world.
Russia is currently the largest producer of gem-quality diamonds by carat weight in the world. The country has held this leading position for over 10 years, producing around 32% of the total mined diamonds in the world.