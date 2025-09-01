LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Global diamond reserves: Top 7 diamond producing countries in the world

Global diamond reserves: Top 7 diamond producing countries in the world

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 17:14 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 17:43 IST

Along with being one of the most precious and sought-after gemstones in the world, Diamonds, also valued for beauty, durability and rarity. Multiple nations contribute to the global diamond supply, along with some high-quality gems. Here are the top 7 diamond-producing countries in the world.

7. Zimbabwe: 4.9 million carats
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

7. Zimbabwe: 4.9 million carats

The world's seventh biggest diamond producing nation, Zimbabwe, recorded an output of 4.9m carats, with a value of $303m, according to Kimberley Process data for 2023.

6. South Africa: 5.89 million carats
2 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

6. South Africa: 5.89 million carats

South Africa stands at sixth spot, known as the birthplace of modern diamond mining, with production of 5.89 million carats, according to a report in Statistics.

5. Democratic Republic of Congo: 8.35 million carats
3 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

5. Democratic Republic of Congo: 8.35 million carats

DRC's abundant diamond reserves, which are still primarily exploited by artisanal miners, are the world's 5th largest diamond producers with an output of 8.35 million carats.

4. Angola: 9.75 million carats
4 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

4. Angola: 9.75 million carats

Angola has enormous untapped diamond reserves, which helped in rapidly expanding its production up to 9.75 million carats in 2023, boosted by its major mines like Catoca, as per Statistics reports.

3. Canada: 15.98 million carats
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Canada: 15.98 million carats

After the Ekati mine, located in the Northwest Territories of Canada, produced its first diamonds in 1998. After a few more mines began operating in the country, Canada became a 3rd major global diamond producer.

2. Botswana: 25.09 million carats
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

2. Botswana: 25.09 million carats

Due to the high quality of its diamonds, Botswana is the top producer of diamonds in the world by value. With production of 25.09 million carats, Botswana has become the 2nd highest Diamond producer in the world.

1. Russia: 37.32 million carats
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

1. Russia: 37.32 million carats

Russia is currently the largest producer of gem-quality diamonds by carat weight in the world. The country has held this leading position for over 10 years, producing around 32% of the total mined diamonds in the world.

Trending Photo

Meet players to win most T20 titles as captain - of course, Dhoni tops the list
5

Meet players to win most T20 titles as captain - of course, Dhoni tops the list

What to watch on OTT in September: From The Ba***ds of Bollywood to Lilo & Stitch
7

What to watch on OTT in September: From The Ba***ds of Bollywood to Lilo & Stitch

Global diamond reserves: Top 7 diamond producing countries in the world
7

Global diamond reserves: Top 7 diamond producing countries in the world

Can a fighter jet fly around the world without refuelling?
7

Can a fighter jet fly around the world without refuelling?

What happens if a fighter jet collides with a bird at 'Mach' speed?
7

What happens if a fighter jet collides with a bird at 'Mach' speed?