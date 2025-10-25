/Top 7 countries with the biggest HALLOWEEN celebrations

Do you know which countries host the biggest Halloween celebrations? explore seven nations where Halloween is full of fun, costumes, festivals, and unique traditions.
The US has the largest Halloween festivities. Cities like Salem, Massachusetts, celebrate with haunted house tours, spooky parades, and historical witch trials reenactments. Millions of Americans enjoy trick-or-treating and costume parties each year.
Ireland holds deep-rooted Halloween traditions linked to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. Local towns like Derry hold large festivals with bonfires, fireworks, and ghost tours. Halloween here blends history with modern celebrations.
Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing transforms on Halloween night into the world's largest costume party. Thousands of people dress up in elaborate costumes, ranging from traditional monsters to anime characters. The blend of pop culture and spooky themes makes it unique.
While not traditional Halloween, Mexico’s Day of the Dead overlaps with it. Colourful altars, sugar skulls, and parades honour ancestors. The vibrant customs attract visitors eager to experience this meaningful festival.
Universal Studios Singapore hosts one of Asia’s biggest Halloween events. The park features haunted mazes, scare zones, and live horror shows that attract thrill-seekers from across the region.
In the UK, Halloween celebrations include costume parties, pumpkin carving, and bonfires, often combined with Guy Fawkes Night on the 5th of November. London and Edinburgh host special events and haunted tours.
Cities like Sydney and Melbourne enjoy outdoor Halloween events with costume parties, spooky zoos, and open-air horror movies. Here, Halloween falls during spring, giving it a fresh and lively atmosphere.