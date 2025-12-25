LOGIN
Top 7 cities to visit for Christmas 2025

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Dec 25, 2025, 13:21 IST | Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 13:21 IST

Seven cities perfect for Christmas 2025: Strasbourg, Vienna, Rovaniemi, Prague, London, New York and Tokyo. Each offers distinctive festive celebrations from traditional markets to modern illuminations.

Strasbourg, France
1 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Strasbourg, France

Strasbourg holds the title of Europe's oldest Christmas market, transforming the city into a winter wonderland since the 16th century. Twinkling lights adorn nearly every street, and a towering Christmas tree at Place Kléber adds to the authentic Alsatian festive atmosphere.

Vienna, Austria
2 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Vienna, Austria

Vienna's Christmas markets blend imperial grandeur with festive traditions. Schönbrunn Palace and St. Stephen's Cathedral provide stunning settings for seasonal markets. Vienna's historic architecture combined with Christmas decorations creates enchanting evening strolls through medieval squares.

Rovaniemi, Lapland, Finland
3 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Rovaniemi, Lapland, Finland

Rovaniemi offers Arctic Christmas experiences including reindeer sleigh rides, husky safaris and visits to Santa Claus Village. Northern lights viewing opportunities enhance the magical atmosphere during December evenings.

Prague, Czech Republic
4 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague's Old Town Square transforms into a fairy-tale scene with a grand Christmas tree, medieval markets and carols. The Gothic architecture dusted with frost creates enchanting backdrops for holiday photography.

London, United Kingdom
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

London, United Kingdom

London combines modern Christmas celebrations with historic traditions. Covent Garden, Leicester Square and Kensington Palace host festive markets and ice skating rinks.

New York City, United States
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

New York City, United States

New York City's Christmas celebrations include the famous Rockefeller Center tree and ice skating rink, creating quintessential holiday images. Fifth Avenue's elaborate window displays feature holiday-themed scenes.

Tokyo, Japan
7 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo surprises with spectacular Christmas illuminations and themed pop-ups across districts like Shibuya, Roppongi and Marunouchi.

