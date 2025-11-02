/Top 7 aircraft carrier jets that changed naval warfare forever

The F-4 Phantom II epitomised Cold War naval air power. Capable of speeds over Mach 2, it served the US Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force, as well as several allied navies. Operating from carriers like the USS Enterprise and Midway, it excelled in both air-to-air and ground-attack roles during the Vietnam War. Its versatility and technological sophistication made it one of the most widely used and respected carrier aircraft in history.