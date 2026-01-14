LOGIN
Top 6 types of air defence systems Israel has activated

Jan 14, 2026

Israel uses a 6-layer air defence network including Iron Dome, David's Sling, Arrow 2, Arrow 3, C-Dome, and the new laser-based Iron Beam to intercept threats from rockets to space-based missiles.

Iron Dome
1 / 6
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

Iron Dome

The Iron Dome is the most well-known layer, designed to intercept short-range rockets and artillery shells aimed at populated areas. It uses a radar to detect threats and fires Tamir interceptors only if the projectile is on a dangerous trajectory, achieving a success rate of over 90 per cent.

David’s Sling
2 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

David’s Sling

David’s Sling fills the gap between short and long-range systems, intercepting enemy planes, drones, and tactical ballistic missiles. It uses the Stunner missile to destroy targets with sheer kinetic force and is designed to replace older US-made Patriot batteries in Israel’s arsenal.

Arrow 2
3 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Arrow 2

This system serves as the lower tier of Israel’s long-range ballistic missile defence, operating within the upper atmosphere. Arrow 2 is designed to detect and destroy incoming missiles carrying conventional or non-conventional warheads before they can descend to their targets.

Arrow 3
4 / 6
(Photograph: IAI)

Arrow 3

Arrow 3 provides the upper tier of defence by intercepting ballistic missiles while they are still in space (exoatmospheric). This system flies at hypersonic speeds to destroy threats far from Israeli soil, ensuring that any nuclear or chemical fallout remains outside the atmosphere.

C-Dome Platform
5 / 6
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

C-Dome Platform

The C-Dome is the naval version of the Iron Dome, installed on Israel’s Sa’ar 6-class corvettes to protect maritime assets. It uses the same Tamir interceptors as the land-based version to counter rockets, cruise missiles, and drones targeting ships or gas rigs at sea.

Iron Beam
6 / 6
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

Iron Beam

Iron Beam is a directed-energy weapon that uses a high-energy laser to destroy short-range rockets, mortars, and drones. It became operational in late 2025 to complement the Iron Dome, offering a low-cost solution with unlimited ammunition for intercepting close-range threats.

