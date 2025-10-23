/Top 6 countries with the highest smartphone usage know where India stands

Do you know which countries have the highest smartphone usage in 2025? Know where millions rely on smartphones daily and what drives adoption in these leading nations.
Russia reports more than 106 million smartphone users. Urbanisation and advances in digital infrastructure encourage widespread use of mobile apps for payments, navigation, and services like Yandex.
Brazil leads South America with over 143 million smartphone users. Mobile devices are central in accessing news, social networks, and digital services like WhatsApp, supporting a vibrant digital economy.
Indonesia’s smartphone user base exceeds 187 million, making it Southeast Asia’s largest mobile market. Young users engage heavily in social media, messaging, and mobile commerce.
With over 276 million users, the US has high smartphone penetration. Americans leverage smartphones extensively for banking, online shopping, streaming, and remote work. Multiple phone ownership is common, supporting an advanced mobile lifestyle.
India ranks second with 659 million smartphone users. Affordable smartphones, expanding internet networks, and digital government initiatives such as Aadhaar and UPI promote rapid smartphone adoption, especially in rural areas.
China tops the list with nearly 975 million smartphone users out of its 1.43 billion population. The adoption is boosted by widespread 5G coverage and homegrown smartphone brands like Huawei and Xiaomi. Mobile payments like WeChat Pay dominate daily dealings.