LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top 6 countries with the highest smartphone usage know where India stands

Top 6 countries with the highest smartphone usage know where India stands

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Oct 23, 2025, 03:50 IST | Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 03:50 IST

Do you know which countries have the highest smartphone usage in 2025? Know where millions rely on smartphones daily and what drives adoption in these leading nations.

6. Russia - 106.44 million users (73.6% penetration)
1 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

6. Russia - 106.44 million users (73.6% penetration)

Russia reports more than 106 million smartphone users. Urbanisation and advances in digital infrastructure encourage widespread use of mobile apps for payments, navigation, and services like Yandex.

5. Brazil - 143.43 million users (66.6% penetration)
2 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

5. Brazil - 143.43 million users (66.6% penetration)

Brazil leads South America with over 143 million smartphone users. Mobile devices are central in accessing news, social networks, and digital services like WhatsApp, supporting a vibrant digital economy.

4. Indonesia - 187.7 million users (68.1% penetration)
3 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

4. Indonesia - 187.7 million users (68.1% penetration)

Indonesia’s smartphone user base exceeds 187 million, making it Southeast Asia’s largest mobile market. Young users engage heavily in social media, messaging, and mobile commerce.

3. United States - 276.14 million users (81.6% penetration)
4 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

3. United States - 276.14 million users (81.6% penetration)

With over 276 million users, the US has high smartphone penetration. Americans leverage smartphones extensively for banking, online shopping, streaming, and remote work. Multiple phone ownership is common, supporting an advanced mobile lifestyle.

2. India - 659 million users (46.5% penetration)
5 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

2. India - 659 million users (46.5% penetration)

India ranks second with 659 million smartphone users. Affordable smartphones, expanding internet networks, and digital government initiatives such as Aadhaar and UPI promote rapid smartphone adoption, especially in rural areas.

1. China - 974.69 million users (68.4% penetration)
6 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

1. China - 974.69 million users (68.4% penetration)

China tops the list with nearly 975 million smartphone users out of its 1.43 billion population. The adoption is boosted by widespread 5G coverage and homegrown smartphone brands like Huawei and Xiaomi. Mobile payments like WeChat Pay dominate daily dealings.

Trending Photo

Top 6 countries with the highest smartphone usage know where India stands
6

Top 6 countries with the highest smartphone usage know where India stands

5 fighter jets so silent, even radars can’t detect them
5

5 fighter jets so silent, even radars can’t detect them

6 countries with the largest defence budgets
6

6 countries with the largest defence budgets

5 countries that welcome over 30 million tourists every year
5

5 countries that welcome over 30 million tourists every year

Where will you find the cleanest air in the world? Is India on the list?
10

Where will you find the cleanest air in the world? Is India on the list?