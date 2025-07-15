From Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin Tendulkar: Top 6 best Indian Test batters of all-time, check where Virat stands

From Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin Tendulkar, here's a look at top six best Indian Test batters of all time. Also check where does star batter Virat Kohli stand on this list.
Sachin Tendulkar, also known as 'Master Blaster', tops the list of Indian batters with most runs in Test cricket. In 200 Test matches, he scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78. His record also includes 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries.
Till now, he is considered as one of the best Test batsmen in Indian cricket history.
The former Indian captain comes second on this list. In 163 Test matches, Dravid has scored 13,265 runs at an average of 52.63. His tally includes 36 hundreds and 63 fifties.
The legendary Indian batter, Sunil Gavaskar, known for his batting without helmet is third on this list. During his era, he has scored 10,122 runs in 125 Test matches at an average of 51.12. His tally also includes 34 centuries and 45 half-centuries.
The Indian Test batting stalwart, Virat Kohli comes fourth on this list. In 123 Test matches, he has scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. His tally also includes 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries.
The former Indian great, Laxman comes fifth on this list. In 134 Test matches, he has scored 8781 runs at an average of 45.97. His tally includes 17 centuries and 56 half- centuries.
Virender Sehwag, known for his hard-hitting batting comes sixth on this list, with 8503 Test runs in 103 matches at an average of 49.43. His tally includes 23 centuries and 31 half-centuries.