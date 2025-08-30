/Global silver reserves: No USA and India, Top 5 countries with the largest silver reserves

When it comes to global silver reserves, even the world's largest economies like the USA and India are not in the top 5. As of 2024, whole world's silver reserves are measured to be 550,000 to 640,000 metric tons. Here are the top 5
Peru has the largest silver reserves of all. As of 2024, the country has 140,000 metric tons (MT) of reserves and produced 3,100 MT of silver. Countries like Canada, the United States, Switzerland, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Mexico are operating mines in the country. It is one of the biggest contributors to global silver supply.
Russia has silver reserves of 92,000 MT. It is the second largest reserve backed by a strong mining industry and vast untapped resources. It produced an estimated 1,200 MT of silver in 2024. Despite global turmoil and persistent sanctions, Russia continues to maintain a global dominance in silver reserves.
The Dragon is third in the list with 70,000 MT. It is also one of the top producers and consumers of silver. With increased demand driven by electronics and renewable energy. It is a crucial competitor with the United States for critical minerals, with 3,300 MT of silver production in 2024.
Poland is the European hub for silver with 61,000 MT in reserves. It produces 1,300 MT in 2024. Its reserves are significant, largely extracted from Copper mines.
Mexico is historically one of the largest silver producers in the world. It continues to play a major role in the global reserves. It owns 37,000 MT of silver.