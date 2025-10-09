/Top 5 run-getters from last India vs Australia ODI series in Australia: Shocking, Virat not even in top 3

As India and Australia get ready to clash in an ODI series on Australian soil after five long years, let’s take a look back at the top performers from India’s last tour (2019-20) down there.
The then Aussie skipper Aaron Finch led from the front, scoring 249 runs in three games with one century and two fifties. His consistency at the top gave Australia strong starts throughout the series.
Steve Smith was unstoppable, smashing back-to-back centuries and totalling 216 runs. His elegant stroke play and control against India’s attack made him a nightmare for the bowlers.
India’s best performer with the bat, Hardik Pandya, scored 210 runs in three innings. His calmness under pressure and quick scoring kept India in the fight in every game.
The then Indian captain was at his usual best, hitting 173 runs with two fifties. Kohli’s timing and placement once again stood out in tough Australian conditions.
Glenn Maxwell played the finisher’s role perfectly, smashing 167 runs at a strike rate close to 200. His explosive hitting in the middle overs changed the course of matches.