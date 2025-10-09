LOGIN
Top 5 run-getters from last India vs Australia ODI series in Australia: Shocking, Virat not even in top 3

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 09, 2025, 17:19 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 17:20 IST

As India and Australia get ready to clash in an ODI series on Australian soil after five long years, let’s take a look back at the top performers from India’s last tour (2019-20) down there.

Aaron Finch (Australia)
(Photograph: AFP)

Aaron Finch (Australia)

The then Aussie skipper Aaron Finch led from the front, scoring 249 runs in three games with one century and two fifties. His consistency at the top gave Australia strong starts throughout the series.

Steve Smith (Australia)
(Photograph: AFP)

Steve Smith (Australia)

Steve Smith was unstoppable, smashing back-to-back centuries and totalling 216 runs. His elegant stroke play and control against India’s attack made him a nightmare for the bowlers.

Hardik Pandya
(Photograph: AFP)

Hardik Pandya

India’s best performer with the bat, Hardik Pandya, scored 210 runs in three innings. His calmness under pressure and quick scoring kept India in the fight in every game.

Virat Kohli (India)
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India)

The then Indian captain was at his usual best, hitting 173 runs with two fifties. Kohli’s timing and placement once again stood out in tough Australian conditions.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)
(Photograph: AFP)

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Glenn Maxwell played the finisher’s role perfectly, smashing 167 runs at a strike rate close to 200. His explosive hitting in the middle overs changed the course of matches.

