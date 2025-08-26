/Top 5 quotes by Mother Teresa that still inspire the world

Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu, better known as 'Mother Teresa' or 'Saint Mother Teresa', an Albanian-Indian Catholic nun, was born in Skopje on 26 August 1910. She was also a founder of the Missionaries of Charity and was a Catholic saint. Let's have a look at her top 5 quotes of her life.
"Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving you happier."
"If you can't feed a hundred people, then feed just one."
"Love begins at home, and it is not how much we do…but how much love we put into that action."
“Life is an opportunity, benefit from it. Life is beauty, admire it. Life is a dream, realise it.”
“Poverty was not created by God. It is we who have caused it, you and I through our egotism.”