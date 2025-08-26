LOGIN
Top 5 quotes by Mother Teresa that still inspire the world

Published: Aug 26, 2025, 15:11 IST

Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu, better known as 'Mother Teresa' or 'Saint Mother Teresa', an Albanian-Indian Catholic nun, was born in Skopje on 26 August 1910. She was also a founder of the Missionaries of Charity and was a Catholic saint. Let's have a look at her top 5 quotes of her life.

(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

"Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving you happier."

(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

"If you can't feed a hundred people, then feed just one."

(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

"Love begins at home, and it is not how much we do…but how much love we put into that action."

(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

“Life is an opportunity, benefit from it. Life is beauty, admire it. Life is a dream, realise it.”

(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

“Poverty was not created by God. It is we who have caused it, you and I through our egotism.”

