Top 5 most dangerous airports in the world — No. 2 will shock you!

In all airports, safety measures are always prioritised in order to safeguard the lives of people. But, still, there are several airports in the world which can scare you even after full safety. Let's have a look at the top 5 most dangerous airports in the world.
Along with a unique aviation experience, Barra International Airport (BRR) act as the only commercial airport worldwide using a beach as its runway. The airport’s 3 runways are completely submerged amid high tide, prompting flight schedules to compulsorily coordinate precisely with tidal patterns.
It was constructed in 1964 under Sir Edmund Hillary’s supervision, serving as the primary gateway for adventurers heading to Mount Everest base camp. Due to the extreme elevation of 9,383 feet (2,860 meters), the airport creates challenging conditions for pilots due to lower air density to maintain higher approach speeds compared to sea-level airports.
This airport has earned its reputation as one of the most challenging aviation facilities in Central America. The runway spans only 7,096 feet (2,163 metres), far shorter than what is advised for large commercial aircraft. This limitation forces pilots to land with pinpoint accuracy and slow the plane down quickly. It requires an extremely steep descent and a sharp 45° turn just before touchdown.
The airport is situated on the Caribbean island of St. Maarten, has become world-famous for its spectacular beach approaches, which were built in 1964. It features a relatively short runway measuring 7,546 feet (2,300 meters), prompting challenges for bigger aircraft as pilots need to touch down precisely at the runway threshold to ensure sufficient stopping distance.
It represents a marvel of engineering advancement but faces ongoing geological challenges as it was built in 1994 entirely on an artificial island in Osaka Bay of Japan. The dangerous part of it is that the airport is gradually sinking into the soft clay foundation of the bay, according to The Times of India.