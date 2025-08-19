LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top 5 most dangerous airports in the world — No.2 will shock you!

Top 5 most dangerous airports in the world — No. 2 will shock you!

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 17:51 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 17:51 IST

In all airports, safety measures are always prioritised in order to safeguard the lives of people. But, still, there are several airports in the world which can scare you even after full safety. Let's have a look at the top 5 most dangerous airports in the world.

5. Barra International Airport, Outer Hebrides, Scotland
1 / 5
(Photograph: X)

5. Barra International Airport, Outer Hebrides, Scotland

Along with a unique aviation experience, Barra International Airport (BRR) act as the only commercial airport worldwide using a beach as its runway. The airport’s 3 runways are completely submerged amid high tide, prompting flight schedules to compulsorily coordinate precisely with tidal patterns.

4. Tenzing-Hillary Airport, Lukla, Nepal
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

4. Tenzing-Hillary Airport, Lukla, Nepal

It was constructed in 1964 under Sir Edmund Hillary’s supervision, serving as the primary gateway for adventurers heading to Mount Everest base camp. Due to the extreme elevation of 9,383 feet (2,860 meters), the airport creates challenging conditions for pilots due to lower air density to maintain higher approach speeds compared to sea-level airports.

3. Toncontin International Airport, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)

3. Toncontin International Airport, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

This airport has earned its reputation as one of the most challenging aviation facilities in Central America. The runway spans only 7,096 feet (2,163 metres), far shorter than what is advised for large commercial aircraft. This limitation forces pilots to land with pinpoint accuracy and slow the plane down quickly. It requires an extremely steep descent and a sharp 45° turn just before touchdown.

2. Princess Juliana International Airport, St. Maarten, Caribbean island
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

2. Princess Juliana International Airport, St. Maarten, Caribbean island

The airport is situated on the Caribbean island of St. Maarten, has become world-famous for its spectacular beach approaches, which were built in 1964. It features a relatively short runway measuring 7,546 feet (2,300 meters), prompting challenges for bigger aircraft as pilots need to touch down precisely at the runway threshold to ensure sufficient stopping distance.

1. Kansai International Airport, Osaka, Japan
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

1. Kansai International Airport, Osaka, Japan

It represents a marvel of engineering advancement but faces ongoing geological challenges as it was built in 1994 entirely on an artificial island in Osaka Bay of Japan. The dangerous part of it is that the airport is gradually sinking into the soft clay foundation of the bay, according to The Times of India.

Trending Photo

Top 5 most dangerous airports in the world — No. 2 will shock you!
5

Top 5 most dangerous airports in the world — No. 2 will shock you!

Last five champions of Women's ODI WC: Australia won three out of the last five
5

Last five champions of Women's ODI WC: Australia won three out of the last five

Asia Cup 2025: Five big names omitted, Shreyas Iyer tops the list - Check other four
5

Asia Cup 2025: Five big names omitted, Shreyas Iyer tops the list - Check other four

From Lee Min Ho to Kim Soo-hyun: Top 10 Most Followed K Drama Actor on Instagram
11

From Lee Min Ho to Kim Soo-hyun: Top 10 Most Followed K Drama Actor on Instagram

5 unmanned military transport drones changing battlefield logistics
7

5 unmanned military transport drones changing battlefield logistics