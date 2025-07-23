/Top 5 largest bomber jets ever built in the world

These bomber jets are the biggest ever built which are designed to carry massive weapons across continents. From the supersonic Tu-160 to the wide-winged B-36, discover how these giants of the sky carry massive loads and remain crucial in modern warfare.
The world’s biggest bomber jets are designed to carry heavy loads and fly long distances. These jets are valued for their size and power. According to Wikipedia, these are the five bombers that lead in physical size and weight today.
The Tupolev Tu-160 is the largest operational bomber jet ever built. It is 54.1 metres long, with a maximum takeoff weight of 275,000 kilogrammes. It has variable-sweep wings and can travel at supersonic speeds.
The Convair B-36 Peacemaker is known for having the biggest wingspan of any bomber jet, which is an incredible 70.1 metres. It was in service with the US Air Force and had a maximum takeoff weight of 190,000 kilogrammes.
The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress has been flying since the 1950s. It is 48.5 metres long, has a wingspan of 56.4 metres, and can weigh up to 219,600 kilogrammes at takeoff. It is still in active service with the US Air Force today.
The Tupolev Tu-95 Bear is a Russian bomber, famous for its long range and unique propeller engines which make it unique. It is about 49.5 metres long and has a wingspan of 50.1 metres, making it one of the biggest bombers in the world.
The Rockwell B-1 Lancer is an American supersonic bomber with sweeping wings. It is 44.5 metres long and can reach a maximum takeoff weight of about 216,000 kilogrammes. It remains vital to US strategic air operations.
These bomber jets are not only large in size, but can also carry heavy weapons over long distances. Their ability to deliver both nuclear and conventional weapons makes them key parts of national defence in any situation.