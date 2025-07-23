LOGIN
Top 5 largest bomber jets ever built in the world

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 23, 2025, 19:10 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 19:10 IST

These bomber jets are the biggest ever built which are designed to carry massive weapons across continents. From the supersonic Tu-160 to the wide-winged B-36, discover how these giants of the sky carry massive loads and remain crucial in modern warfare.

The giants of the sky
(Photograph: The National Interest)

The giants of the sky

The world’s biggest bomber jets are designed to carry heavy loads and fly long distances. These jets are valued for their size and power. According to Wikipedia, these are the five bombers that lead in physical size and weight today.

Tupolev Tu-160 blackjack
(Photograph: The National Interest)

Tupolev Tu-160 blackjack

The Tupolev Tu-160 is the largest operational bomber jet ever built. It is 54.1 metres long, with a maximum takeoff weight of 275,000 kilogrammes. It has variable-sweep wings and can travel at supersonic speeds.

Convair B-36 peacemaker
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Convair B-36 peacemaker

The Convair B-36 Peacemaker is known for having the biggest wingspan of any bomber jet, which is an incredible 70.1 metres. It was in service with the US Air Force and had a maximum takeoff weight of 190,000 kilogrammes.

Boeing B-52 stratofortress
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Boeing B-52 stratofortress

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress has been flying since the 1950s. It is 48.5 metres long, has a wingspan of 56.4 metres, and can weigh up to 219,600 kilogrammes at takeoff. It is still in active service with the US Air Force today.

Tupolev Tu-95 bear
(Photograph: Simple Flying)

Tupolev Tu-95 bear

The Tupolev Tu-95 Bear is a Russian bomber, famous for its long range and unique propeller engines which make it unique. It is about 49.5 metres long and has a wingspan of 50.1 metres, making it one of the biggest bombers in the world.

Rockwell B-1 lancer
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Rockwell B-1 lancer

The Rockwell B-1 Lancer is an American supersonic bomber with sweeping wings. It is 44.5 metres long and can reach a maximum takeoff weight of about 216,000 kilogrammes. It remains vital to US strategic air operations.

What makes them special?
(Photograph: The National Interest)

What makes them special?

These bomber jets are not only large in size, but can also carry heavy weapons over long distances. Their ability to deliver both nuclear and conventional weapons makes them key parts of national defence in any situation.

