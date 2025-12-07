/Top 5 Indian ODI run scorers in 2025: Kohli at no. 1, check where Rohit stands

LOGIN
Published: Dec 07, 2025, 16:46 IST | Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 16:46 IST

As India wrapped up their ODI calendar with a 2-1 series win over South Africa, it’s a good time to look at the five batters who scored the most ODI runs for the team in 2025.

Virat Kohli
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli bossed ODI cricket in 2025 with 651 runs at an average of 65. He hit three centuries and looked in full control all year, scoring big whenever India needed stability and a strong finish.

Rohit Sharma
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma stayed consistent throughout the year, scoring 650 runs at an average of 50. He struck two centuries and kept giving India strong starts, mixing clean hitting with smart rotation in pressure moments.

Shreyas Iyer
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer had a steady run in the middle order with 496 ODI runs at 49.60. He didn’t get a century but played several important knocks, anchoring innings and keeping India moving during tricky phases.

Shubman Gill
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill produced another solid year with 490 runs at an average of 49. He scored two centuries and looked smooth at the top, building partnerships and stepping up whenever India needed a controlled innings.

KL Rahul
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

KL Rahul

KL Rahul quietly delivered strong returns with 367 runs at 52.42. He didn’t get a century but played crucial middle-order knocks, kept the scoreboard stable and often guided India through tough spells with calm batting.

