/Top 10 smartest countries in the world by average IQ: Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore lead the list

The proprietor of these data, Lynn, had been considered a eugenist. He used his data to support scientifically inaccurate theories. A eugenist is someone who believes in racial superiority, that certain racial groups are more intelligent than others. Intelligence is not purely genetic; it is largely shaped by social, cultural, and environmental factors. Sociologists view knowledge and, in turn, intelligence as a socially constructed concept defined by power relations, and dominant discourse which deems which knowledge is valuable and which one is discarded.