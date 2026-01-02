Here are top 10 short-range dogfight missiles used worldwide, featuring advanced heat-seeking tech and extreme agility for modern aerial combat.
The AIM-9X is the latest variant of the world’s most famous heat-seeking missile. It uses thrust vectoring for extreme agility and is used by over 24 countries, including the US and its NATO allies.
Developed by a German-led European consortium, the IRIS-T can engage targets even behind the launching aircraft. It is highly resistant to flares and can even intercept other incoming missiles.
The British ASRAAM is designed for high-speed interception, reaching speeds over Mach 3 to give enemies little time to react. It is a primary short-range weapon for the F-35 and India's Jaguar fleet.
Israel’s Python-5 is a fifth-generation missile offering full-sphere launch capability. It is combat-proven and can track small, low-signature targets in difficult weather conditions.
The Russian R-74M is an upgraded version of the R-73, featuring a fully digital system and improved off-boresight capability. It is designed to match the performance of top Western missiles like the AIM-9X.
China's PL-10 features a multi-element imaging infrared seeker that can track targets at 90-degree angles. It is the standard short-range weapon for advanced Chinese fighters like the J-20.
The French MICA IR serves a unique dual role as both a short-range dogfight missile and a medium-range interceptor. Its imaging seeker is entirely passive, allowing for stealthy "surprise" kills without alerting the enemy.
Japan's AAM-5 is a highly maneuverable missile used by the Japan Air Self-Defence Force. It uses a high-performance seeker and thrust vectoring to engage targets at extreme angles.
Jointly developed by South Africa and Brazil, the A-Darter is a lightweight missile designed for high-G combat. It uses a two-colour thermal seeker to distinguish between real aircraft and decoys.
The R-60 remains one of the world's lightest air-to-air missiles and is still used by several air forces globally. Recent reports indicate it is being adapted for use on drones to intercept low-flying targets.