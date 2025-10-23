/Top 10 richest countries in the world in 2025

Do you know which 10 countries top the richest list in 2025? These nations lead with the highest GDP per capita, driven by finance, resources, and technology. Curious about who ranks first and how they shape the global economy? Keep reading to find out more.
The United States has a GDP per capita of about $89,105. It relies on a diverse economy including technology, finance, and services. Though growth rates are moderate, it remains one of the world’s richest and largest economies.
Guyana’s GDP per capita is roughly $94,258, growing fast due to new oil discoveries. Previously dependent on agriculture and mining, this country is rapidly increasing its wealth and attracting foreign investments.
Brunei's GDP per capita reaches about $95,758. Oil and gas dominate its economy. The government uses its revenues to provide excellent public services and maintain a high standard of living for its small population.
Switzerland, with a GDP per capita near $97,581, is known for its banking, pharmaceuticals, and precision manufacturing industries. Its stable political system and innovation keep the economy strong.
Norway's GDP per capita is approximately $107,892. It benefits from abundant natural resources such as oil, gas, and fish. Norway’s well-managed economy and social services contribute to a high standard of living.
Qatar has a GDP per capita of about $121,605. Its wealth comes mainly from oil and natural gas resources. Qatar invests heavily in infrastructure, education, and international business, supporting its rich economy.
Ireland's GDP per capita stands near $133,999, thanks to its booming technology, pharmaceutical, and finance sectors. It attracts many multinational companies due to its favourable tax system, helping boost economic growth.
Macao, with a GDP per capita of around $134,042, is famous for its tourism and casino industry. Though it faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, Macao’s economy has rebounded. Its small population and many casinos make it a rich region.
Luxembourg has a GDP per capita close to $152,915. Known for its strong financial sector, Luxembourg hosts many international banks and investment funds. Its tax policies attract foreign wealth, boosting its economy despite a small population of around 675,000.
Singapore leads the world with a GDP per capita of about $156,755. This small city-state thrives on trade, finance, and technology. Its business-friendly environment and open trade policy help it maintain high wealth levels. Singapore attracts many global companies and skilled workers.