/Top 10 precision-guided missiles that modern fighter jets rely on

These 10 precision-guided missiles form the backbone of modern fighter operations. From America's JDAM to India's Astra, these systems provide accurate strikes, extended range, and tactical flexibility essential for contemporary air combat across global military forces.
The AGM-65 Maverick remains one of the most extensively deployed precision-guided missiles globally, trusted by multiple air forces for ground-attack missions. Mounted on F-16, F-18, and AH-64 platforms, Maverick represents proven reliability in precision strike operations across diverse combat environments and has seen operational use in multiple conflicts worldwide.
The SCALP missile, known as Storm Shadow in British service, offers extended-range precision-guided capability for strategic targets beyond traditional air defence coverage. Its terrain-following navigation system ensures accurate strike performance whilst avoiding air defence systems through advanced flight path management.
The Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) uses GPS and inertial navigation for precise air-to-surface strikes with minimal radar signature required from launching aircraft. Operating from F-16, F-18, and allied aircraft, JSOW provides reliable precision strike capability without requiring continuous target illumination, allowing safe standoff engagement distances.
India's Astra missile represents indigenous precision-guided capability for air combat operations, developed entirely by DRDO for modern air force requirements. Currently operational on Su-30MKI and HAL Tejas aircraft, Astra demonstrates India's advancement in precision-guided missile technology and strengthens regional air power balance significantly.
The Meteor missile combines ramjet propulsion with advanced radar guidance for extended air-to-air precision engagement far beyond traditional missile ranges. Equipped on Eurofighter Typhoon and Gripen platforms, Meteor provides European air forces with world-class precision air-to-air capability comparable to advanced American systems like AMRAAM.
The Harpoon missile provides precision guidance for maritime strike operations, protecting naval assets and coastal installations from surface threats. Deployed from fighter aircraft, maritime patrol platforms, and naval vessels across multiple nations, Harpoon represents proven maritime precision strike capability trusted globally by over 30 countries.
Brahmos represents a joint Indo-Russian precision-guided cruise missile combining supersonic speed with advanced guidance systems for rapid target engagement. The air-launched variant is significantly lightened compared to land and sea versions, allowing the Su-30MKI to carry it whilst maintaining operational flexibility. Equipped on Su-30MKI fighter jets, Brahmos offers supersonic precision strike capability for extended-range anti-ship and ground-attack missions with unmatched speed advantage.
The Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) converts conventional unguided bombs into precision-guided weapons using GPS and inertial navigation systems working together seamlessly. Operating from most NATO fighters and allied aircraft, JDAM provides reliable precision strike capability with accuracy superior to unguided munitions whilst maintaining cost efficiency.
The Hellfire missile provides laser-guided precision capability for ground-attack operations against armoured vehicles and fortified structures with pinpoint accuracy. Deployed from Apache helicopters and fighter aircraft, Hellfire represents a standard precision-guided system trusted globally for tactical operations and has extensive operational combat experience across multiple theatres.
The AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) remains the world's most widely used precision-guided air-to-air missile across NATO and allied forces worldwide.Equipped on F-16, F-18, F-22, Typhoon, and Gripen platforms, AMRAAM has demonstrated proven effectiveness across multiple conflicts and represents the gold standard in precision air-to-air combat systems.