/Top 10 most valuable technology brands globally in 2025

Which tech brands are now the most valuable in the world? Some companies have risen sharply while others hold strong near the top. Explore the latest rankings of top tech firms in 2025 and find out who leads the global market today.
Apple is the most valuable technology brand in 2025 with a brand value of $574.5 billion. It leads thanks to its strong and loyal customer base, innovative products like the iPhone, and expansion into wearable tech and digital services. Apple’s unique ecosystem keeps users connected and engaged, driving steady brand growth.
Microsoft holds the second spot with a brand value of $461.1 billion. The company is well known for Windows software and the Microsoft Office suite. Its cloud platform, Azure, and investments in artificial intelligence support its rising strength. Microsoft’s services reach businesses and consumers worldwide, making it a key tech leader.
Google ranks third with a brand value of $413 billion. It dominates online search and digital advertising. The company continues to invest in AI, cloud computing, and new technology areas such as quantum computing. These innovations secure its place as a vital part of the digital world.
Amazon is valued at $356.4 billion and holds fourth place. It is a global leader in e-commerce and cloud services with AWS. Amazon’s focus on logistics, AI-powered shopping, and new tech devices helps maintain its market edge. The brand is known for innovation in retail and cloud infrastructure.
TikTok/Douyin is the top-ranked Chinese tech brand at fifth position. Its brand value is $105.8 billion, driven by massive user engagement and popularity in short video content worldwide. It also innovates continuously with shopping and live streaming features, combining social media with e-commerce.
Facebook holds sixth place with a brand value of $91.5 billion. Despite challenges in social media trends, it remains a powerful platform through Meta’s expanding services, including virtual reality and the metaverse. Upcoming technological investments aim to strengthen its brand further.
Samsung ranks seventh with $89.4 billion in brand value. It is a global leader in smartphones, TVs, and home electronics. Samsung invests heavily in 5G technology and advanced displays, maintaining its competitive edge across diverse sectors and markets worldwide.
NVIDIA is eighth with a brand value of $87.9 billion. Its rapid rise comes from dominance in AI technology and graphics processing units used in gaming, data centres, and autonomous vehicles. NVIDIA is recognised as a key player in next-generation computing.
Instagram stands ninth with a $79.9 billion brand value. The platform’s focus on video content, influencer marketing, and shopping keeps it popular with younger generations. Instagram continues to play a central role in social media and digital advertising under Meta’s ownership.
Oracle is tenth, valued at $57.4 billion. It is famous for database software and cloud services that support many business operations worldwide. Oracle’s continued focus on cloud computing and cybersecurity keeps its brand strong in enterprise technology markets.