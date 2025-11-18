/Top 10 most beautiful train lounges in the world

Railway lounges like New Delhi’s Executive Lounge, Eurostar Premier, and St. Pancras Champagne Bar redefine train journey luxury. Discover comfort, design, and culture before your trip.
Eurostar Lounges offer plush seating, free food, art displays, and even wine tasting for first-class and loyalty passengers. Their modern, felt-clad designs set a standard for comfort.
Blending five-star amenities with Indian hospitality, this lounge features recliners, a buffet, WiFi, a business centre, and deluxe suites. It’s India’s first dedicated railway lounge modelled on airport lounges.
This iconic Victorian station lounge boasts the longest champagne bar in Europe, soaring wrought iron architecture, and exquisite interiors for a truly British rail experience.
Historic and elegant, the Grand Central Oyster Bar pairs iconic tile arches with upscale cocktails and fresh seafood, turning a station stop into an experience.
This moving luxury hotel has spacious lounges with plush seating, panoramic windows, a spa, and Indian royal décor, offering a royal experience on wheels.
Madrid’s Atocha Station features a spectacular tropical garden, blending nature with art deco glass and metal. Guests relax among palms and water features before their train.
A symphony of marble, gold, and glass, Antwerp’s station and lounge combine Art Deco and Neo-Renaissance design, often called the "Railway Cathedral" of Europe.
Travellers on this luxury train enjoy private bar lounges with butler service, elegant décor, and panoramic views, redefining luxury train travel in India.
Modern and minimalistic, the ÖBB Lounge at Vienna’s main station offers high-speed WiFi, complimentary drinks, and sleek seating, making it a favourite in Central Europe.
With stylish linens, mood lighting, and gourmet snacks, the La Premiere Lounge in Paris offers quiet comfort for high-speed rail travellers in an airy, contemporary space.