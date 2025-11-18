LOGIN
Top 10 most beautiful train lounges in the world

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 18, 2025, 08:58 IST | Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 08:58 IST

Railway lounges like New Delhi’s Executive Lounge, Eurostar Premier, and St. Pancras Champagne Bar redefine train journey luxury. Discover comfort, design, and culture before your trip.

Eurostar Premier Lounge - London, Paris, Brussels
Eurostar Lounges offer plush seating, free food, art displays, and even wine tasting for first-class and loyalty passengers. Their modern, felt-clad designs set a standard for comfort.​

New Delhi Executive Lounge - India
Blending five-star amenities with Indian hospitality, this lounge features recliners, a buffet, WiFi, a business centre, and deluxe suites. It’s India’s first dedicated railway lounge modelled on airport lounges.​​

St. Pancras International Champagne Bar & Lounge - London
This iconic Victorian station lounge boasts the longest champagne bar in Europe, soaring wrought iron architecture, and exquisite interiors for a truly British rail experience.​

Grand Central Terminal Oyster Bar & Lounge - New York
Historic and elegant, the Grand Central Oyster Bar pairs iconic tile arches with upscale cocktails and fresh seafood, turning a station stop into an experience.​

Deccan Odyssey Lounge - India
This moving luxury hotel has spacious lounges with plush seating, panoramic windows, a spa, and Indian royal décor, offering a royal experience on wheels.​

Atocha Tropical Garden Lounge - Madrid
Madrid’s Atocha Station features a spectacular tropical garden, blending nature with art deco glass and metal. Guests relax among palms and water features before their train.​

Antwerp Centraal Lounge - Belgium
A symphony of marble, gold, and glass, Antwerp’s station and lounge combine Art Deco and Neo-Renaissance design, often called the "Railway Cathedral" of Europe.​

Maharajas’ Express Lounge - India
Travellers on this luxury train enjoy private bar lounges with butler service, elegant décor, and panoramic views, redefining luxury train travel in India.​

Vienna Hauptbahnhof ÖBB Lounge - Austria
Modern and minimalistic, the ÖBB Lounge at Vienna’s main station offers high-speed WiFi, complimentary drinks, and sleek seating, making it a favourite in Central Europe.​

TGV La Premiere Lounge - Paris Gare de Lyon, France
With stylish linens, mood lighting, and gourmet snacks, the La Premiere Lounge in Paris offers quiet comfort for high-speed rail travellers in an airy, contemporary space.​

