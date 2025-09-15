LOGIN
Top 10 incredible natural wonders in the world you can’t miss

Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 19:28 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 19:28 IST

Want to see the most beautiful places made by nature? From huge mountains to bright lights in the sky, these natural wonders will surprise and amaze you. Here is the list of 10 incredible natural wonders.

10. Grand Canyon National Park, USA
10. Grand Canyon National Park, USA

The Grand Canyon is a huge valley made by the Colorado River over millions of years. You can see many colourful rocks here. The sunsets at the canyon are very beautiful. The best time to visit is from September to November and March to May.

9. Aurora Borealis, Scandinavia (Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Finland)
9. Aurora Borealis, Scandinavia (Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Finland)

Aurora Borealis is a natural light show in the sky. It looks like colourful waves of green, blue, and purple light. It happens mostly in winter and is very amazing to see.

8. Mount Everest, Nepal/China border
8. Mount Everest, Nepal/China border

Mount Everest is the world's highest mountain. It is very tall and covered in snow. Many people like to climb or visit it to see the beautiful mountains around. The best time is from April to May or September to November.

7. Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, China
7. Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, China

This forest park has tall, thin rock towers. It looks like something from a movie. People love visiting because it is very green and peaceful.

6. Great Barrier Reef, Australia
6. Great Barrier Reef, Australia

The Great Barrier Reef is the biggest coral reef in the world. It has many types of fish and colourful coral. It is a great place to swim or dive, especially from June to October.

5. Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe/Zambia
5. Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe/Zambia

Victoria Falls is a huge waterfall. The sound of the water is very loud, like thunder. You can see mist rising from the falls. The best time to visit is from February to May.

4. Niagara Falls, Canada/USA border
4. Niagara Falls, Canada/USA border

Niagara Falls is three waterfalls together. It is very powerful and beautiful. You can take a boat near the falls or watch them lit up at night. The best months to visit are June to August.

3. The Amazon rainforest, South America
3. The Amazon rainforest, South America

The Amazon Rainforest is the largest rainforest on Earth. It has many animals and plants. The forest is very green and full of life. The best time to visit is from June to October.

2. Lake Baikal, Russia
2. Lake Baikal, Russia

Lake Baikal is the deepest and oldest freshwater lake. It has very clear water. In winter, the lake freezes, and in summer, it is warm and good for swimming.

1. Pamukkale, Turkey
1. Pamukkale, Turkey

Pamukkale has white terraces made by thermal water. People walk on the warm terraces and believe the water has healing powers. The best time is from September to October.

