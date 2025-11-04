/Top 10 countries with the most mobile phone users in the World

The first quarter of the 21st century is characterised by the rapid proliferation of the internet and mobile phones. Mobile phones have now become the essential lifeline of the digital era. According to the CIA database, the top 10 countries with the most mobile phone users are as follows.
As of 2023, China has approximately 1.81 billion mobile phone users, the number is higher than its population of 1.4 billion, which means a penetration rate of 123 -132 per cent. It has a robust digital ecosystem, from mobile payment gateway apps, communication, essentials and entertainment. Many individuals own more than one mobile phone or have multiple SIM cards.
India has approximately 1.09 billion mobile phone subscribers, according to the Visitor Location Register. This implies a 93 per cent penetration, making it the second-largest communication network. Affordable smartphones, cheap data and the huge population are the reasons behind the widespread adoption of mobile phones.
According to the report Digital 2025, the US has a total of 411 million mobile phone users, averaging slightly above one for each individual.
Indonesia has 352 million mobile phone users as of 2023, which is higher than its population of 285 million, which means a 125 per cent penetration rate. The population is young and techno-savvy, so it relies heavily on smartphones for emergency as well as essential services.
Russia has an estimated 245 million mobile phone users, compared to the population of 146 million, which is 1.5 mobile phones per individual. Among them, nearly 133 million indivual using the internet.
Nigeria has approximately 219.3 million active mobile phone users with a mobile phone penetration rate of 85 per cent as of 2024. The telecom sector grew 6.2 percent in 2024 which is coherent with the mobile phone user growth.
Japan has approximately 194 million active mobile phone users as of 2025. The number of mobile connections is slightly higher than its population, with a high penetration rate of 157 per cent.
Brazil has approximately 217 million internet users, among whom 175 million are active smartphone users. When compared to the Brazil's population of 213 million the penetration its at 102 per cent.
As of August 2025, the number of active users has reached 188.64 million, compared to the population of 176 million. The penetration is slightly over 100 per cent. Among them, 77.7 million people use the internet on phones. There is a significant increase in smartphone adoption.
With its recent 4G rollout, Pakistan's youth has increased adoption of smartphones for learning, trading, and connecting. As of 2025, Pakistan has 197 million mobile phone user.