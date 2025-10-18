/Top 10 countries with the most expensive real estate markets in 2025

From Monaco’s ultra-luxury apartments to Hong Kong’s dense skyline and London’s historic homes, these countries dominate the 2025 list of the world’s most expensive real estate markets. Driven by global demand, limited land, and investment appeal among the world’s wealthy.
Monaco, the world’s priciest real estate market, shows strong growth with an average price reaching €51,967 per square metre in 2025. Limited land and ultra-prime developments like Mareterra drive demand. New-build sales surged 260 per cent in 2024, underscoring lasting appeal despite its tiny size, just a bit under half New York’s Central Park.
Hong Kong’s market remains extremely expensive due to limited space and huge demand. High population density keeps prices near $25,000 per square metre. This city continues to attract global investors despite policy challenges.
London’s prime residential areas hold their value around $20,000 per square metre. The city’s financial centre status and global interest fuel property values. Despite political shifts, London remains a top property investment hub.
Singapore, a wealthy financial hub, has a highly regulated market and limited space. Prices often stand at roughly $18,000 per square metre, supported by strict foreign ownership rules.
New York and San Francisco lead the US market, with average prices up to $17,000 per square metre. High demand from tech and finance sectors keeps prices strong. Luxury housing continues to see growth.
Switzerland combines safe investment and high living standards. Demand for privacy and political stability keeps Zurich and Geneva property prices high, often reaching tens of thousands per square metre.
Paris real estate sees limited supply and steady demand, pushing prices higher. Luxury apartments and historic buildings are in strong demand from both locals and international buyers.
With rising population and investment, Sydney and Melbourne’s real estate markets remain among the world’s most expensive, reflecting strong buyer interest and economic growth.
Toronto and Vancouver continue to see rising prices driven by demand, foreign investment, and limited housing supply, especially in urban cores.
Dubai’s luxury residential areas command high prices due to international demand and world-class amenities. The city remains a top destination for super-prime real estate.