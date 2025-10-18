LOGIN
Top 10 countries with the most expensive real estate markets in 2025

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 18, 2025, 02:56 IST | Updated: Oct 18, 2025, 02:56 IST

From Monaco’s ultra-luxury apartments to Hong Kong’s dense skyline and London’s historic homes, these countries dominate the 2025 list of the world’s most expensive real estate markets. Driven by global demand, limited land, and investment appeal among the world’s wealthy.

Monaco - Average Price: Around €51,967 per sq meter
1 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Monaco - Average Price: Around €51,967 per sq meter

Monaco, the world’s priciest real estate market, shows strong growth with an average price reaching €51,967 per square metre in 2025. Limited land and ultra-prime developments like Mareterra drive demand. New-build sales surged 260 per cent in 2024, underscoring lasting appeal despite its tiny size, just a bit under half New York’s Central Park.​

Hong Kong Avg. Price Around $25,000 per sq meter
2 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Hong Kong Avg. Price Around $25,000 per sq meter

Hong Kong’s market remains extremely expensive due to limited space and huge demand. High population density keeps prices near $25,000 per square metre. This city continues to attract global investors despite policy challenges.

United Kingdom - London Avg. Price: Around $20,000 per sq meter
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

United Kingdom - London Avg. Price: Around $20,000 per sq meter

London’s prime residential areas hold their value around $20,000 per square metre. The city’s financial centre status and global interest fuel property values. Despite political shifts, London remains a top property investment hub.​

Singapore - Avg. Price: $18,000 per sq meter
4 / 10
(Photograph: Pexels)

Singapore - Avg. Price: $18,000 per sq meter

Singapore, a wealthy financial hub, has a highly regulated market and limited space. Prices often stand at roughly $18,000 per square metre, supported by strict foreign ownership rules.

United States - Top Cities’ Avg Prices up to $17,000 per sq meter
5 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

United States - Top Cities’ Avg Prices up to $17,000 per sq meter

New York and San Francisco lead the US market, with average prices up to $17,000 per square metre. High demand from tech and finance sectors keeps prices strong. Luxury housing continues to see growth.

Switzerland - Zurich & Geneva Average Prices
6 / 10
(Photograph: Freepik)

Switzerland - Zurich & Geneva Average Prices

Switzerland combines safe investment and high living standards. Demand for privacy and political stability keeps Zurich and Geneva property prices high, often reaching tens of thousands per square metre.​

France - Paris Prices Soar
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

France - Paris Prices Soar

Paris real estate sees limited supply and steady demand, pushing prices higher. Luxury apartments and historic buildings are in strong demand from both locals and international buyers.

Australia - Sydney & Melbourne Prices
8 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Australia - Sydney & Melbourne Prices

With rising population and investment, Sydney and Melbourne’s real estate markets remain among the world’s most expensive, reflecting strong buyer interest and economic growth.

Canada - Toronto & Vancouver
9 / 10
(Photograph: Freepik)

Canada - Toronto & Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver continue to see rising prices driven by demand, foreign investment, and limited housing supply, especially in urban cores.

United Arab Emirates - Dubai Luxury Market
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

United Arab Emirates - Dubai Luxury Market

Dubai’s luxury residential areas command high prices due to international demand and world-class amenities. The city remains a top destination for super-prime real estate.​

