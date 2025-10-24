LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top 10 countries with longest controlled-access highways and expressway networks in the world

Top 10 countries with longest controlled-access highways and expressway networks in the world

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Oct 24, 2025, 16:43 IST | Updated: Oct 24, 2025, 16:43 IST

Controlled-access highway or expressway is a kind that is designed for high-speed vehicular traffic with no interruptions; entry and exits are also regulated. Here are the top 10 countries with the longest controlled-access highways and expressway networks in the world.

China
1 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

China

China has by far the most expensive expressway network, with 190,700 km as of 2024. It is rapidly expanding and comprises of National Expressway Network, which connects all the cities and provincial capitals. Only 3 per cent of China's vast road network is a controlled-access highway or expressway.

United States
2 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

United States

The United States has the second-largest expressway network, nearing around 76,334 km. It forms the backbone of domestic travel and commerce. While the majority of it is state and federally owned, some parts are corporate-owned.

Japan
3 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Japan

Japan has a high-quality, efficient network of expressways totalling 30,469 km as of 2021, connecting across mountainous terrain, high population density urban centres, and islands

Spain
4 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Spain

Spain's autovias and autopistas account for 17,228 km as of 2020. They are essentially part of the longest European road network with significant investment in infrastructure, particularly with support from European funds.

Canada
5 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Canada

Canada's controlled-access highways extend for about 17,041 kilometers, connecting the country's vast expanse and major population centers. Given its low population density, this network, which includes sections of the Trans-Canada Highway, is vital for long-distance travel and trade.

Brazil
6 / 10

Brazil

Brazil's expressway expands to 17,000 km, which is less than 1 per cent of its total road network. In a developing country like Brazil, these expressways serve as veins for the proper connectivity with urban centres and moving freight.

Germany
7 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Germany

Germany has an almost 16,365 km long expressway network. It is also an European hub for trade and connectivity. It is one of the densest and most technologically advanced networks in the world

France
8 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

France

France's autoroute system, a network of controlled-access highways, comprises around 11,671km. These routes are mostly operated by a private company through a toll system and are responsible for the maintenance and repairs.

Mexico
9 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Mexico

Mexico has added to its already existing motorway network. Critical for trade and travel, this system comprises nearly 11,094 km.

Italy
10 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Italy

Italy's autostrada network stands as one of Europe's oldest and iconic controlled access highways, stretching over 6,600 km, last updated in 2007. These are primarily managed by Autostrade per l'Italia; these are toll-based expressways and connect all the major cities like Rome, Milan, Naples, and Florence

Trending Photo

Top 10 countries with longest controlled-access highways and expressway networks in the world
10

Top 10 countries with longest controlled-access highways and expressway networks in the world

Will fighter jets soon refuel each other mid-air using autonomous drone systems?
7

Will fighter jets soon refuel each other mid-air using autonomous drone systems?

Future fighter cockpits could be fully holographic, eliminating physical panels
7

Future fighter cockpits could be fully holographic, eliminating physical panels

Will future fighter jets use directed infrared countermeasures instead of flares?
7

Will future fighter jets use directed infrared countermeasures instead of flares?

Can future fighter jets share sensor data in swarms using quantum-encrypted networks?
7

Can future fighter jets share sensor data in swarms using quantum-encrypted networks?