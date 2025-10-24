/Top 10 countries with longest controlled-access highways and expressway networks in the world

Controlled-access highway or expressway is a kind that is designed for high-speed vehicular traffic with no interruptions; entry and exits are also regulated. Here are the top 10 countries with the longest controlled-access highways and expressway networks in the world.
China has by far the most expensive expressway network, with 190,700 km as of 2024. It is rapidly expanding and comprises of National Expressway Network, which connects all the cities and provincial capitals. Only 3 per cent of China's vast road network is a controlled-access highway or expressway.
The United States has the second-largest expressway network, nearing around 76,334 km. It forms the backbone of domestic travel and commerce. While the majority of it is state and federally owned, some parts are corporate-owned.
Japan has a high-quality, efficient network of expressways totalling 30,469 km as of 2021, connecting across mountainous terrain, high population density urban centres, and islands
Spain's autovias and autopistas account for 17,228 km as of 2020. They are essentially part of the longest European road network with significant investment in infrastructure, particularly with support from European funds.
Canada's controlled-access highways extend for about 17,041 kilometers, connecting the country's vast expanse and major population centers. Given its low population density, this network, which includes sections of the Trans-Canada Highway, is vital for long-distance travel and trade.
Brazil's expressway expands to 17,000 km, which is less than 1 per cent of its total road network. In a developing country like Brazil, these expressways serve as veins for the proper connectivity with urban centres and moving freight.
Germany has an almost 16,365 km long expressway network. It is also an European hub for trade and connectivity. It is one of the densest and most technologically advanced networks in the world
France's autoroute system, a network of controlled-access highways, comprises around 11,671km. These routes are mostly operated by a private company through a toll system and are responsible for the maintenance and repairs.
Mexico has added to its already existing motorway network. Critical for trade and travel, this system comprises nearly 11,094 km.
Italy's autostrada network stands as one of Europe's oldest and iconic controlled access highways, stretching over 6,600 km, last updated in 2007. These are primarily managed by Autostrade per l'Italia; these are toll-based expressways and connect all the major cities like Rome, Milan, Naples, and Florence