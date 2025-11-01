/Top 10 countries by labour force 2024-25 - China, India, and the US dominate the global job market

Eventhough China has had a declining labour force for almost a decade, it remains the top-most country with the highest number of people contributing to its economic growth. It is now faced with a rapidly ageing population. China's working conditions are considered to be better than those of most developed countries in terms of wages and infrastructure. It also has a better labour protection framework, like social security and unionisation. The migrant labour makes up nearly ⅓ of its labour force.