/Top 10 countries adapting fastest to climate change

Denmark, Canada, and Singapore lead global climate adaptation through renewable energy, smart technology, and disaster resilience. Ten nations pioneering adaptation strategies protect economies and populations from climate impacts.
Denmark ranks 4th globally in climate performance, generating 80 per cent of electricity from renewable sources. The nation leads Europe in wind energy investment and carbon reduction policies.
Canada tops Bloomberg's 2025 climate adaptation scorecard through disaster preparedness and infrastructure investment. The country integrates resilience into national development across all sectors.
Singapore ranks second in climate adaptation readiness by diversifying water supplies and investing in urban cooling infrastructure. The city-state treats adaptation as essential development strategy.
Costa Rica sources nearly all electricity from wind, hydro, and geothermal power. The nation's electric vehicle uptake reached 12 per cent of sales in 2023, reducing transport emissions.
The Netherlands combines traditional dikes with digital modelling and green dikes to manage rising water levels. The Delta Program integrates nature-based solutions with advanced technology.
South Korea invests heavily in climate-resilient agriculture and coastal protection. The nation implements technology-driven adaptation across energy, transport, and infrastructure sectors.
Bangladesh implements locally-led adaptation through the National Adaptation Plan 2023-2050. Coastal communities develop grassroots solutions for flooding and agricultural challenges.
The UK achieved significant improvement through coal phase-out and no new fossil fuel projects. Strong climate policy and renewable investment drive the nation's rapid rise.
Morocco commits to halting new coal plants and enhancing renewable energy capacity. The nation adapts agriculture and reduces energy consumption through national efficiency strategies.
The USA leads in climate resilience through economic wealth and technology innovation. Strong infrastructure investment and adaptation research position the nation for future climate impacts.