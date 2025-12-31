LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top 10 countries adapting fastest to climate change

Top 10 countries adapting fastest to climate change

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Dec 31, 2025, 04:27 IST | Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 04:27 IST

Denmark, Canada, and Singapore lead global climate adaptation through renewable energy, smart technology, and disaster resilience. Ten nations pioneering adaptation strategies protect economies and populations from climate impacts.

Denmark Leads Europe in Wind Power and Climate Action
1 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Denmark Leads Europe in Wind Power and Climate Action

Denmark ranks 4th globally in climate performance, generating 80 per cent of electricity from renewable sources. The nation leads Europe in wind energy investment and carbon reduction policies.

Canada Ranks First in Climate Adaptation Preparedness
2 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Canada Ranks First in Climate Adaptation Preparedness

Canada tops Bloomberg's 2025 climate adaptation scorecard through disaster preparedness and infrastructure investment. The country integrates resilience into national development across all sectors.

Singapore Builds World-Class Water and Climate Systems
3 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Singapore Builds World-Class Water and Climate Systems

Singapore ranks second in climate adaptation readiness by diversifying water supplies and investing in urban cooling infrastructure. The city-state treats adaptation as essential development strategy.

Costa Rica Powers 99 Per Cent of Grid With Renewables
4 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Costa Rica Powers 99 Per Cent of Grid With Renewables

Costa Rica sources nearly all electricity from wind, hydro, and geothermal power. The nation's electric vehicle uptake reached 12 per cent of sales in 2023, reducing transport emissions.

Netherlands Pioneers Digital Twin Flood Adaptation Technology
5 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Netherlands Pioneers Digital Twin Flood Adaptation Technology

The Netherlands combines traditional dikes with digital modelling and green dikes to manage rising water levels. The Delta Program integrates nature-based solutions with advanced technology.

South Korea Ranks Third in Global Climate Adaptation Index
6 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

South Korea Ranks Third in Global Climate Adaptation Index

South Korea invests heavily in climate-resilient agriculture and coastal protection. The nation implements technology-driven adaptation across energy, transport, and infrastructure sectors.

Bangladesh Empowers Communities in Climate Adaptation
7 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Bangladesh Empowers Communities in Climate Adaptation

Bangladesh implements locally-led adaptation through the National Adaptation Plan 2023-2050. Coastal communities develop grassroots solutions for flooding and agricultural challenges.

United Kingdom Climbs to 6th in Climate Performance Index
8 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

United Kingdom Climbs to 6th in Climate Performance Index

The UK achieved significant improvement through coal phase-out and no new fossil fuel projects. Strong climate policy and renewable investment drive the nation's rapid rise.

Morocco Develops Nile for Renewable Power and Food Security
9 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Morocco Develops Nile for Renewable Power and Food Security

Morocco commits to halting new coal plants and enhancing renewable energy capacity. The nation adapts agriculture and reduces energy consumption through national efficiency strategies.

United States Ranks Most Climate-Resilient Economy Globally
10 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

United States Ranks Most Climate-Resilient Economy Globally

The USA leads in climate resilience through economic wealth and technology innovation. Strong infrastructure investment and adaptation research position the nation for future climate impacts.

Trending Photo

Top 10 most advance weapon systems that rely more on software than firepower
10

Top 10 most advance weapon systems that rely more on software than firepower

Why fighter jets carry fewer weapons than they did decades ago
12

Why fighter jets carry fewer weapons than they did decades ago

From tiny radar signatures to jammers: 5 design secrets of fighter jet that help it survive missile threats
6

From tiny radar signatures to jammers: 5 design secrets of fighter jet that help it survive missile threats

6 factors that limit fighter jet range in real missions
7

6 factors that limit fighter jet range in real missions

7 places where humans live in extreme isolation
7

7 places where humans live in extreme isolation