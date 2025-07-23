/Too big to believe? Meet the biggest bomber jet in the world

The Tupolev Tu‑160 'Blackjack' is the world’s largest and heaviest supersonic bomber, which active and it has been in service since 1987. With a wingspan of 55.7 m, maximum take‑off weight of 275,000 kg, Mach 2+ speed, and payload up to 40,000 kg, it remains unmatched in range and design.
The Tupolev Tu-160 of Russia, known as Blackjack, is the largest bomber jet ever built. As per Wikipedia, it beats all other bombers in physical size and weight. It was first flown in 1981. It is still in service with the Russian Air Force today.
The Tu-160 is nearly 54 metres in length and has a wingspan up to 55.7 metres when fully extended. No other bomber jet matches its sheer size and presence as of now.
When it gets fully loaded, the Tu-160 can weigh up to 275,000 kilogrammes. This makes it the heaviest bomber jet operational in the world, as per reports by the Royal Air Force Museum.
The Tu-160 is a supersonic bomber. It can fly over twice the speed of sound, reaching speeds of more than 2,000 kilometres per hour. Speed of the Tu-160 also makes it a very fast bomber jet.
This bomber uses “variable-sweep wings”. These wings move to change shape mid-flight. It helps the Tu-160 take off from short runways and fly long distances efficiently.
The Tu-160 is built to carry nuclear and conventional missiles. It can hold up to 40,000 kilogrammes of weapons, including long-range cruise missiles, which give giving it an edge in any mission.
According to experts, the Tu-160 was made to cover vast distances without refueling. Its size, speed, and reach keep it unique in the world, more than 40 years after its first flight.