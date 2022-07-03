Tom Cruise turns 60: Some fun facts about the star you didn't know

Tom Cruise turns 60 today. With his career spanning over four decades, he has ruled millions of hearts with his charm and looks. His effortless on-screen presence and style have managed to keep him relevant even after all these years. He has been named the last of the action heroes the world will ever see.

The actor has managed to stay in the news for several reasons, be it his movies, personal life, or controversy. And still, he is a favourite star of many, because they don't make stars like him anymore. On this special occasion, let's see some really interesting facts about the 'Top Gun' actor.