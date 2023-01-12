Tokyo on top; US, India dominate list of most punctual airports | In pics

The list of world's ten best performing airports of 2022 is here. According to the aviation analytics company Cirium, two Indian airports made it among ten most-punctual airports in the world.

10. Charlotte Douglas International Airport, North Carolina, United States

Charlotte Douglas International Airport, typically referred to as CLT, in the North Carolina province of the United States operated 457,871 flights in 2022. Of these, the airport managed to ensure on-time departure for 80.68 per cent flights.

9. El Dorado International Airport, Bogota, Colombia

Notwithstanding the wild descriptions of Colombia that pop culture refers to often, country's El Dorado International Airport in the capital Bogota made it to the list of most punctual airports worldwide. It operated 273,721 flights in 2022 and scored 80.72 per cent for on-time departure of flights.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington state, USA

Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, also referred to as Sea–Tac, scored 81.04 per cent for on-time flight take-offs among 383,250 flights that were operated from its premises in 2022.

Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, India

Among world's busiest airports, capital New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport operated 411,205 flights in 2022. Of these, 81.84 per cent were on-time.

6. St. Paul International Airport, Minneapolis state, USA

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport of the United States scored 81.95 per cent for on-time take off of 276,346 flights from its premises in 2022.

5. Philadelphia International Airport, Philadelphia, United States

Philadelphia International Airport operated 233,777 flight take offs in 2022, of which 82.54 per cent flights were on-time.

4. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Detroit, USA

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County airport operated 271,963 flights in 2022. Of these, 82.62 per cent took off from runways on time.

3. Salt Lake City International Airport, Utah, United States

The picturesque Salt Lake City International Airport in the Utah state of the US operated 226,545 flights in 2022. It scored 83.87 per cent for on-time take off of the flights.

2. Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Karnataka state, India

Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka state's capital Bengaluru came close to top the list of most punctual airports in 2022. The airport had 84.08 per cent flights taking off in time of 201,897 flights that were operated.

1. Haneda Airport, Tokyo, Japan

Of every 10,000 flights that took off from Tokyo's Haneda airport in 2022, 9033 were on time in 2022. The Japanese airport operated 373,264 flights in 2022, of which 90.33 per cent flights took off on-time.

