Today in History: Treaty of Tartu, inauguration of New York Grand Central Terminal and more

1536

Spaniard Pedro de Mendoza founds Buenos Aires, Argentina.

1850

Brigham Young declares war on Timpanogos in the Battle at Fort Utah.

1913

Grand Central Terminal is opened in New York City.

1920

The Tartu Peace Treaty is signed between Estonia and Russia.

2004

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer becomes the No. 1 ranked men's singles player

