Today in history: First African-American, Barack Obama sworn-in as US President, Hong Kong ceded to Great Britain, and lots more!

From the first official Basketball game played in Massachusetts to the first African-American US president. We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.

1841

 Hong Kong ceded to Great Britain.

1885

Lamarcus Adna Thompson receives patent for roller coaster ride.

1892

First official Basketball game is played in Massachusetts, US.

1942

Nazis hold Wannsee conference to discuss “Final Solution of the Jewish question”.

2009

First African-American, Barack Obama sworn in as US President.

