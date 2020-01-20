Today in history: First African-American, Barack Obama sworn-in as US President, Hong Kong ceded to Great Britain, and lots more!

Get WION News app for latest news
From the first official Basketball game played in Massachusetts to the first African-American US president. We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.
Hong Kong ceded to Great Britain.
Lamarcus Adna Thompson receives patent for roller coaster ride.
First official Basketball game is played in Massachusetts, US.
Nazis hold Wannsee conference to discuss “Final Solution of the Jewish question”.
First African-American, Barack Obama sworn in as US President.