Today In History: Beginning of trade war, reopening of Nathu La Pass, and more

1885

Louis Pasteur successfully tests rabies vaccine on a human subject

1892

Dadabhai Naoroji becomes first Indian member of British parliament

2002

Afghanistan's vice-president Haji Abdul Qadir is assassinated

2006

Nathu La Pass between India and China re-opens after 44 years

2018

US starts the biggest economic trade war with China

