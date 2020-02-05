Today in History: Articles of Confederation, Apollo 14 and more!

From the discovery of the largest alluvial gold nugget to the historic moon landing in the Apollo 14 mission,

We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.

1778

South Carolina becomes the second state to ratify the Articles of Confederation

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

1849

University of Wisconsin–Madison's first class meets at Madison Female Academy

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

1869

The largest alluvial gold nugget in history is found in Australia.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

1971

Astronauts land on the moon in the Apollo 14 mission.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

2008

A major tornado outbreak across the Southern United States kills 57.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)