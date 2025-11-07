/Three Chinese astronauts stuck in orbit after Sunita Williams, what went wrong with Shenzhou-20?

In a brief statement, the CMSA said only that “impact analysis and risk assessment are underway,” offering no details on the extent of the damage. The capsule, which has been docked with the Tiangong space station for nearly six months, is believed to have been hit by debris orbiting Earth, fragments of old satellites and rocket parts that have become a growing hazard to spacecraft. Officials have not confirmed what struck the vessel or whether repairs can be conducted in orbit.