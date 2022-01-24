Thousands in Washington protest against 'tyranny' of COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Mandates and freedoms don't mix

Speaker after speaker -- including notorious anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who compared vaccine mandates to the Holocaust -- took to the microphone in front of the white marble Lincoln Memorial to decry the rules.

"Mandates and freedoms don't mix, like oil and water," said one speaker.

"Breathe. Inhale God, exhale fear," exhorted yet another to applause from the crowd, made up of people of all ages, including children, and largely unmasked.

