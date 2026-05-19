/Thousands evacuated as California wildfire threatens homes | PICS

The Sandy Fire tore through Southern California near Los Angeles, burning over 1,300 acres, damaging homes, and forcing thousands to evacuate as firefighters battled strong winds and dense smoke.
Thousands of people were evacuated after a massive wildfire broke out in Southern California’s Simi Valley, south of Los Angeles. The blaze, which started around 10 am on Monday (May 18), spread rapidly and engulfed more than 1,300 acres by Tuesday (May 19) morning, according to the fire department.
The inferno spread quickly due to strong winds and dry vegetation in the region, threatening suburban neighbourhoods. According to CAL FIRE, the fire burned through 1,386 acres, making it one of Southern California’s largest fires this season.
Authorities issued evacuation orders and warnings affecting more than 17,000 residents across Simi Valley and nearby communities, including parts of Thousand Oaks. Emergency shelters were opened as thick smoke blanketed neighbourhoods and helicopters dropped water overhead.
Officials said early morning wind gusts topping 30 mph pushed flames aggressively through dry vegetation. Although winds weakened later Monday evening, firefighters warned that warm temperatures, low humidity and shifting terrain-driven winds continued to complicate containment operations.
At least one home and another structure were destroyed as flames advanced toward residential areas. More than 200 firefighters, aided by aircraft and helicopters, worked through the night to slow the fire’s spread and protect threatened communities.
Authorities said the cause of the wildfire remains under investigation. Multiple reports cited a possible accidental spark caused when a tractor struck a rock while clearing brush near the ignition area, though officials have not confirmed the exact source.
Improved overnight weather conditions helped firefighters slow the wildfire’s growth by Tuesday morning. Some evacuation warnings were lifted in Ventura County, though several neighbourhoods remained under evacuation orders as crews continued battling hotspots and strengthening containment lines.