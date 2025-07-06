/This private jet Is a Billionaire’s flying hotel: All about the Gulfstream G700

In the world of big money, there’s luxury… and then there’s “I fly in a 75 million dollar jet” luxury. Meet the Gulfstream G700. one of the most luxurious, cutting-edge private jets ever made. And yes, with a price tag starting north of $75 million, this aircraft can cost more than what most Series A-funded startups raise in their first two rounds.

While young founders are hustling for product-market fit, the world’s elite are quietly flying across continents in a jet that’s basically a flying hotel, boardroom, and chill zone, all in one.