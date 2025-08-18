/THIS nuclear capable missile of India can reduce Beijing and Islamabad to ashes — Here's how

India’s DRDO-made Agni-5 missile is an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles (MIRV) technology can hit the target beyond 5,000 kilometres. Check out its top features to determine how powerful it is.
Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Agni-V is a land-based nuclear MIRV-capable Intercontinental Ballistic Missile. With this technology, it can hit cities like Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, as well as Beijing and Shanghai in China.
It can travel 24 times faster than the speed of sound, and could reach up to a speed of 29,401 km per hour. This missile can destroy any target with accuracy as it is equipped with advanced navigation systems, including a ring laser gyroscope inertial navigation system (NavIC) and satellite guidance.
The nuclear-capable missile has a range exceeding 5,000 kilometres. In June 2025, it was reported that DRDO is working to upgrade its range, expanding to 7,500 kilometres.
The test firing for the Agni 5 missile was done on March 11, 2024, at Kalpakkam in the Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu. This test marked the first MIRVed test launch of the missile by India.
The best part of this missile is that after the modification, Agni 5 will be capable of carrying a massive 7500 kg bunker-buster warhead.