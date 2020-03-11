This is how American Universities are tackling coronavirus

Major American universities including Harvard, Princeton and Columbia have been forced to cancel classes because of the coronavirus and move lessons online, affecting tens of thousands of students. The US government has refrained from imposing an official ban so the often privately run institutions are each grappling with how best to deal with the fast-moving outbreak.

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

UCLA in a press release pointed out that there are no confirmed cases at this time.

The University said it will suspend in-person classes wherever possible and transition to online platforms through April 10, which is the end of the second week of Spring Quarter.

Winter Quarter final exams will be offered remotely. Instructors are asked to communicate with students how final exams, if applicable, will be offered without the need to assemble in person (for example, take home, online or other alternative formats), it added.

"Students are encouraged to start the Spring Quarter remotely from home. University housing will remain open through Spring Break and beyond for those who need it."

"We’re transitioning over the next few days to cancel nonessential gatherings of more than 100 people," the University said.

The University added that it would revisit its order "before April 10 as facts change".

