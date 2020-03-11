This is how American Universities are tackling coronavirus

Major American universities including Harvard, Princeton and Columbia have been forced to cancel classes because of the coronavirus and move lessons online, affecting tens of thousands of students. The US government has refrained from imposing an official ban so the often privately run institutions are each grappling with how best to deal with the fast-moving outbreak.
UCLA in a press release pointed out that there are no confirmed cases at this time.
The University said it will suspend in-person classes wherever possible and transition to online platforms through April 10, which is the end of the second week of Spring Quarter.
Winter Quarter final exams will be offered remotely. Instructors are asked to communicate with students how final exams, if applicable, will be offered without the need to assemble in person (for example, take home, online or other alternative formats), it added.
"Students are encouraged to start the Spring Quarter remotely from home. University housing will remain open through Spring Break and beyond for those who need it."
"We’re transitioning over the next few days to cancel nonessential gatherings of more than 100 people," the University said.
The University added that it would revisit its order "before April 10 as facts change".
Ahead of the start of spring break at the end of this week, Harvard on Tuesday announced it would transition to having all classes online by Monday 23 March.
The university, located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, asked its 36,000 graduate and undergraduate students not to return to campus after the spring recess and to continue studying remotely "until further notice."
"The goal of these changes is to minimize the need to gather in large groups," Harvard president Lawrence Bacow said in a statement posted on the university's website.
Without going quite so far, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), also based in Cambridge, cancelled all gatherings likely to attract at least 150 people until May 15.
Classes with 150 or more students will move online, starting this week, it added.
