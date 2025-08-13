Capable of carrying more than 22 missiles, this is the most heavily armed fighter jet ever built

The F-15EX Eagle II is the world’s most heavily armed fighter jet, able to carry up to 29,500 pounds of mixed weaponry, including hypersonic missiles.
The Boeing F-15EX Eagle II fighter jet stands out for its huge payload. According to Boeing, this jet can carry up to 29,500 pounds, which is over 13,000 kilograms of weapons, making it the world’s most heavily armed fighter jet. This gives the F-15EX the power to handle many types of combat needs, from air battles to ground attack.
With advanced AMBER missile racks, the F-15EX can load up to 22 air-to-air missiles at once. These include the AIM-9X Sidewinder for close-range dogfights and the AIM-120 AMRAAM for long-range hits. Reports say this high number lets the jet defend against many threats at the same time, offering strong air superiority.
For ground strikes, the F-15EX can use powerful weapons such as the AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM). This missile lets the jet strike distant targets with precision without flying over danger zones. The JASSM gives the F-15EX great reach and adaptability, as shown in various combat tests.
The jet can be loaded with a mix of smart bombs, such as the GBU-31 and GBU-38 JDAMs as well as the GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb. One typical load can be as many as 16 GBU-39s. These bombs are satellite-guided for maximum accuracy, letting pilots hit targets with much less risk of missing.
One of the most advanced features of the F-15EX is its ability to carry hypersonic missiles, such as the AGM-183 ARRW. These missiles travel at more than five times the speed of sound and are very tough to stop. Boeing has shared that the F-15EX can carry hypersonic missiles up to 22 feet long, making it a key part of the US hypersonic programme.
The F-15EX can switch between air-to-air and air-to-ground combat in the same mission. Its flexible weapons system means it can take on enemy aircraft, defend against drones, and strike ground targets all at once.
Cost around $95 million per aircraft. Alongside its firepower, the F-15EX is not just about carrying weapons. The jet reaches speeds up to Mach 2.5 and offers a range over 1,900 miles. While it is less stealthy than some new jets, its payload and flexibility give it lasting value.